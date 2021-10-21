CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Wednesday, October 20

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Outnumbered - Wednesday, October 13

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

Bret Baier & The Contentious Election of 1876

This week, Ben Domenech is joined by FOX News Chief Political Anchor, Anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier, and host of The All Star Panel podcast, Bret Baier to discuss his new book, To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876. Bret...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Wednesday, October 13

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
Fox News

Cavuto's message to viewers on contracting COVID

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Special Report#Fox News Network#Llc
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

CNN’s Acosta, Stelter Slam Fox News Stars for Thinking They’re ‘In Some Kind Revolutionary War Against Vaccines,’ Praise Cavuto As ‘A Man On An Island’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

Laura Ingraham mocks fact-checkers who busted her for airing misleading images

Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked news outlets and fact-checkers on Monday night for catching her airing misleading images of empty store shelves. On Oct. 19, The Ingraham Angle, aired two photos of empty shelves to illustrate the current global supply chain crisis. The photos in question were actually taken in March of 2020, depicting empty shelves during the beginning of the pandemic.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham confirms that prime-time Fox News is state news

There were many layers to the coziness between the Trump White House and Fox News: a revolving personnel door, the crossing of ethical lines and access, access, access. On Tuesday morning, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham stressed the most elemental part of the relationship: “That’s just where we went to get what we wanted out,” said Grisham on CNN’s “New Day” while promoting her new book. “They by and large didn’t get tough with us; they just took what we were saying and disseminated it,” said Grisham in an interview with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman.
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host Neil Cavuto ‘begs’ viewers to take Covid vaccine

Fox News host Neil Cavuto said he is “begging” viewers to “stop the politics” and get the Covid-19 vaccine in his first interview since testing positive for the virus last week. Mr Cavuto, who is immunocompromised, told Fox News’ MediaBuzz on Sunday that he does “appreciate” that people don’t want to be told what to do but warned that “life is too short to be an ass”.“Take the political speaking points and toss them for now,” he said.“I’m begging you – toss them and think of what’s good, not only for yourself, but for those around you.”Mr Cavuto is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy