Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Wednesday, October 20

Fox News host Neil Cavuto said he is “begging” viewers to “stop the politics” and get the Covid-19 vaccine in his first interview since testing positive for the virus last week. Mr Cavuto, who is immunocompromised, told Fox News’ MediaBuzz on Sunday that he does “appreciate” that people don’t want to be told what to do but warned that “life is too short to be an ass”.“Take the political speaking points and toss them for now,” he said.“I’m begging you – toss them and think of what’s good, not only for yourself, but for those around you.”Mr Cavuto is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO