Pedestrian struck by car in Hartford dies

Photo credit WTIC File Photo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hartford Police report a male pedestrian, struck by a car Tuesday, has died.

The victim's name has not been released yet, pending further notification of their family. For now, police describe him as a 52-year-old man.

A car struck the victim in the area of 1975 Main Street on Tuesday morning around 6:46 a.m.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of life-threatening-injuries but died around 7:26 p.m. later Tuesday.

City police report the operator of the vehicle involved

remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.