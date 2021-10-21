CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Pedestrian struck by car in Hartford dies

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMZLN_0cXhQ65c00
Photo credit WTIC File Photo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hartford Police report a male pedestrian, struck by a car Tuesday, has died.

The victim's name has not been released yet, pending further notification of their family. For now, police describe him as a 52-year-old man.

A car struck the victim in the area of 1975 Main Street on Tuesday morning around 6:46 a.m.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of life-threatening-injuries but died around 7:26 p.m. later Tuesday.

City police report the operator of the vehicle involved

remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

