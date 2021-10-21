Rare rat urine disease numbers surge in NYC; 1 dead

A rat runs along the High Line Park on September 22, 2018 in New York City. Photo credit Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A rare disease that is typically spread by rat urine has killed one and hospitalized 13 in New York City this year - a big rise from past numbers.

It’s called leptospirosis, which can be transmitted from animals to people, or vice versa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said the most common animals to spread the disease are rats, cattle, horses and dogs.

According to a New York City health advisory, animals can become diseased and excrete bacteria via their urine or other fluids — which then infects humans through direct contact or indirect contact with infected water or soil via membranes or open wounds.

The CDC said many infections of this kind end up going unnoticed, but in some cases, it can progress to a life-threatening illness that damages organs like the liver and kidneys.

As of late-September 2021, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has documented 14 cases of the disease, a big jump form recent years.

Health officials said between 2006-2020, New York City had 57 cases of leptospirosis, with 13 being associated with international travel. The median age of cases was 46 and the most affected borough was the Bronx.

Cases were identified this year in all boroughs except for Staten Island, health officials said.

Thirteen of the 14 infected were hospitalized with acute renal or hepatic failure, and two of those suffered severe pulmonary problems. All were treated and discharged except for one patient who died.

Among the 14 cases, one got it while traveling, three were reported to be homeless and most cases had a high risk factor that exposed them to an area with a rat infestation.

Health officials said inspectors have worked with property owners in the affected areas to fix the situations.

According to the city’s Department of Health, symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, conjunctival suffusion, jaundice and sometimes a rash.