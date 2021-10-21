CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Rare rat urine disease numbers surge in NYC; 1 dead

By Kyle Kandetzki
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJsJ9_0cXhQ5Ct00
A rat runs along the High Line Park on September 22, 2018 in New York City. Photo credit Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A rare disease that is typically spread by rat urine has killed one and hospitalized 13 in New York City this year - a big rise from past numbers.

It’s called leptospirosis, which can be transmitted from animals to people, or vice versa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said the most common animals to spread the disease are rats, cattle, horses and dogs.

According to a New York City health advisory, animals can become diseased and excrete bacteria via their urine or other fluids — which then infects humans through direct contact or indirect contact with infected water or soil via membranes or open wounds.

The CDC said many infections of this kind end up going unnoticed, but in some cases, it can progress to a life-threatening illness that damages organs like the liver and kidneys.

As of late-September 2021, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has documented 14 cases of the disease, a big jump form recent years.

Health officials said between 2006-2020, New York City had 57 cases of leptospirosis, with 13 being associated with international travel. The median age of cases was 46 and the most affected borough was the Bronx.

Cases were identified this year in all boroughs except for Staten Island, health officials said.

Thirteen of the 14 infected were hospitalized with acute renal or hepatic failure, and two of those suffered severe pulmonary problems. All were treated and discharged except for one patient who died.

Among the 14 cases, one got it while traveling, three were reported to be homeless and most cases had a high risk factor that exposed them to an area with a rat infestation.

Health officials said inspectors have worked with property owners in the affected areas to fix the situations.

According to the city’s Department of Health, symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, conjunctival suffusion, jaundice and sometimes a rash.

Comments / 33

Jack Handy
5d ago

It's AMAZING the stories that the CDC is coming up with to cover all of the EXPLOSIONS in health conditions and diseases caused by the VACCINES!!! Rats have been there longer than New York City... And there's no way they could possibly be causing an outbreak after TWO HUNDRED YEARS of living in harmony with humans... this is purely VACCINE RELATED!!!

Reply(9)
12
E-Man
5d ago

This is amazing . The government just sprayed the subways to see what would happen in case of a terrorist attack and now we have all these rats that have some kind of virus that can harm humans . Can you people put this together.

Reply
7
Trust No One!
5d ago

👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 THERE YOU GO !!!! SOMEBODY WHO IS FINALLY USING THEIR BRAIN😂...I thought I was the only one left with a brain, I was scaring myself 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Cdc#Rats#Urine#Department Of Health
1010WINS

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Oct. 21-24)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Fall is finally here! So shut down your laptop, don’t look at your email, and let’s help you plan your fun. Whether there’s rain or shine, 1010 WINS has your weekend plans here:. Get your picture-perfect Instagram photo this fall at the seaport's pumpkin arch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy