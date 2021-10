Until his death Saturday of a heart attack at age 67, Grant Woods had recently become one of the most popular guests (and an occasional target) on cable news. Here, after all, was a former Republican office holder speaking bluntly about the dangers his (now former) party poses. He was John McCain’s chief of staff in the Senate, then ran for — and won — the race for Arizona’s attorney general in 1990 focusing on issues like civil rights and the environment that are no longer core to the Republican agenda. He served eight years, gave the most memorable speech at McCain’s funeral and officially flipped parties in 2018.

