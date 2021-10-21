Local roundup: Washington tops Ledyard boys' soccer scoring mark in victory

Mitchell College's Eric Leuchner, left, a Fitch High School graduate, dives past Connecticut College's Kjartan Byrne Wednesday's men's soccer game at Mitchell. Conn won the nonconference game between the New London schools 4-0. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Ledyard — Nick Washington scored four goals to break the school career scoring record, leading the Ledyard High School boys' soccer team past Windham 7-0 Wednesday in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II boys' soccer game.

Washington has 69 career goals, passing 1997 graduate Scott Cieplik.

Daimon Pollard had two goals and an assist, while Peyton Luther also scored and goalie Paulo Templeton made three saves for the Colonels (12-1, 6-0), ranked fourth in the latest Class M/S state poll.

In other games:

• Zavier Raymond scored with 1 minute, 38 seconds remaining in the first overtime to give New London a 5-4 win over Lyman Memorial in an ECC Division III game. Moises Melgar Sanchez had three assists, Niko Churis, Flavio Alvarado and Dooby Robert scored and Anthony Martinez had 14 saves for New London (10-3, 4-3). Daylan Griffin and Bennett Murphy both scored twice for the Bulldogs (3-5-3, 2-2-2) and Josh Person had six saves.

• Colby Cowan scored two goals and Aaron Muncaster added one in Montville's 4-0 shutout of Killingly in ECC Division III action. Liam Cook had an assist and goalie Adonis Santiago made three saves for the Indians (8-3-1, 4-0-1).

• Matt Pierce scored twice, once on a penalty kick, and added an assist as Wheeler topped Putnam 3-1 in an ECC Division IV matchup. Drew Deary also scored for the Lions (7-6, 5-1) and Grant Colsen and Jon Anderson had assists. Wheeler led 2-0 at halftime.

Girls

• Alexis Fenton scored a goal and set up Abby Manthous' tally in Old Lyme's 2-0 win over Ledyard. Luisa Raby had an assist and goalie Olivia Kelly made seven saves for the Wildcats (9-0-5). Ledyard fell to 8-2-3.

• Lyman Memorial allowed an own goal in a 1-0 loss to Somers. Somers is 10-2. Morgan Tartaglia and Phoebe Carpenter combined for 12 saves for Lyman (7-5-1).

• Hazel Cortez made five saves in Grasso Tech's 5-0 loss to Wolcott Tech.

• Jada Cheung scored three times as Montville downed New London 5-0 in Tuesday's ECC Division III game. Kelsey Chiasson had a goal and two assists, Nicole Hudson scored and Lily Tomczik and Julia Beaupre each had an assist for Montville (7-6, 5-1). Sydney Cook added four saves. Italia Salls had seven saves for the Whalers (3-9, 1-6).

Men's soccer

• Jake Gehron scored three times as Conn College blanked Mitchell 4-0. Aiden Scales scored and Jake Creus and Bruce Doyle each had an assist for the Camels (10-3). Dylan Kinsella had nine saves for Mitchell (0-10-3).

• Ben Awashie scored at 89:44 off an assist from Mateo Leveque to lift UConn to a 1-0 win over Seton Hall in the Big East. Jahmali Waite had two saves for the Huskies (6-4-2, 2-3-2).

Women's soccer

• Claire Hounslow scored three times for Lesley in its 4-0 win over Mitchell in a New England Collegiate Conference game. Macey Merlo scored for the Lynx (11-3-1, 3-0) and Kerrie Larson and Courtney McCluskey each had an assist. Angelina Munoz had nine saves for the Mariners (4-8-1, 0-1).

Women’s field hockey

• Logan Kilfoyle scored twice, including the goal-ahead goal in the third quarter, to lead Conn College past Western New England 2-1. Jackie Mountford had five saves for Conn (2-11).

Girls' swimming

• Erin Gerboth won the 200 freestyle (2:22.35) and the 500 freestyle (6:17.46) and swam on two winning relay teams as Waterford downed Ledyard on Tuesday 101-69 in an ECC meet. Julia Gathy won the 100 freestyle (1:05.68), Elizabeth Jane Saucier won the 100 backstroke (1:15.95) and the two teamed with Elizabeth Blain and Gerboth to win the 200 medley relay (2:16.40) and 200 freestyle relay (2:03.29) for the Lancers (2-7, 2-5). Robin Zemlo won the 200 individual medley (2:37.65) and 100 butterfly (1:20.95), Emma Cassidy won the 50 freestyle (30.36) and Jillian Anderson the 100 breaststroke (1:25.88) for Ledyard (0-9, 0-7).

Women's volleyball

• Sara Labadorf had 51 digs as Springfield snapped Coast Guard's six-match NEWMAC win streak with a 19-25, 25-22, 31-29, 17-25, 17-15 victory Tuesday. Noelle Tursky had 48 assists and 17 digs, Sophia Galdamez had a career and match-high 27 kills along with 17 digs and Amanda Dake had 16 kills, eight digs and four aces for Coast Guard (13-6, 6-2).