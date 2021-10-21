CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDI Girls Soccer Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
 5 days ago
MDI High School celebrated Senior Recognition Night for the MDI Girls Soccer Team and their parents on October 13th when the Trojans played host to GSA. Senior Recognition Night...

