MDI Girls Soccer Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
MDI High School celebrated Senior Recognition Night for the MDI Girls Soccer Team and their parents on October 13th when the Trojans played host to GSA. Senior Recognition Night...wdea.am
MDI High School celebrated Senior Recognition Night for the MDI Girls Soccer Team and their parents on October 13th when the Trojans played host to GSA. Senior Recognition Night...wdea.am
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0