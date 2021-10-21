MDI Girls Soccer Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

It was senior night for the Siuslaw Viking Volleyball team. And it was a great night on the court according to head coach Kari Blake. The Viking girls dominated Elmira in straight sets, 25-7, 25-15 and 25-10. Blake said it was a clean, fast game. She say Zoe Alberty continues to be a dominant force on the court serving up 13 straight points in the first set and had 31 sets on the night. Senior libero Hayden Muller had 19 digs and 19 perfect passes. Senior Alizabeth Norton had 4 kills and 3 blocks. Other contributions came from Desi Tupua with 10 kills, 7 blocks and 8 serving aces. Mylee Blake and Hailee Outlaw each had 7 kills.

