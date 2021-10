Following its release at the end of last week, we have gameplay of Aeon Must Die! on Switch. The video showcases a half hour of footage from the beat ’em up title. Aeon, the dreaded Emperor of the unstoppable Void Armada, has been betrayed and left for dead by his generals. Weakened and without a body to exact his revenge, he manages to merge with you to survive and bring forth his wrath.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO