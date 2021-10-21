CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

4 takeaways as Red Sox fall apart late again, drop Game 5 to Astros

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The Red Sox need a win Friday to keep their season alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJgMZ_0cXhNa7000
The Boston bench in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the ALCS. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Here are the takeaways as the Red Sox fell apart late once again in Game 5 against the Astros, falling 9-1 to drop down 3-2 in the ALCS.

The big picture

After a pair of perfect frames in the first inning, the Astros got the scoring started in the top of the second when Astros DH Yordan Alvarez ripped a homer over the Monster off Red Sox starter Chris Sale.

But the story of the first five innings was the pitching. Astros starter Frambers Valdez was perfect through four, in which the highest expected batting average of any Red Sox contact was .140 on a groundout by Alex Verdugo. Sale, meanwhile, gave up a double to Alvarez in the fourth but pitched his way out of a first-and-third jam with one out by striking out a pair of batters.

The Red Sox, however, might have left Sale in the game one inning too long. After Sale ripped through the top of the fifth, José Altuve led off the sixth with a walk. Michael Brantley then hit a chopper and reached first when Altuve distracted Kyle Schwarber by digging for third. One batter later, Alvarez doubled in both runners.

Sale was pulled from the game, but the damage wasn’t done. The Astros plated three more runs in the frame and another in the seventh. Fenway Park was silent, staring at a 7-0 deficit on the scoreboard.

Rafael Devers tallied the Red Sox’s only run with a solo homer in the seventh, but it was far too little and far too late. The Astros tacked on two more in the ninth and now have a chance to end the series at home on Friday.

Star of the game

Yordan Alvarez — 3-for-5, two runs, three RBIs, homer, double

Without Alvarez, it’s not clear the Astros would have won Wednesday’s game. He was the one player for whom Sale seemed to have no answer, and he drove in enough runs on his own to stoke the Astros to their 3-2 series lead.

Frambers Valdez — 8 IP, five Ks, one BB

In an era when managers pull their playoff starter for giving up two hits in a row, Valdez did the impossible: He pitched eight innings. What’s more, he was dominant in all eight, allowing just three hits and one run. Suddenly, thanks to Valdez, the Astros’ pitching rotation is in much better shape, and their bullpen has reset.

What it means

The Red Sox have cooled off, and they are on the ropes. They have a trip to Houston, an extra day to regain their confidence, and Nathan Eovaldi ready to pitch Game 6.

Takeaways

1. If the biggest question after Game 4 was “Why can’t Laz Diaz spot a strike?”, the big question after Game 5 might be why the Red Sox pitched to Alvarez in the sixth. First base was open after Sale made a nice play to coax a groundout, and Alvarez — again — was the only player who was consistently hitting Sale.

Plenty of hits followed Alvarez’s double, but the Red Sox were clearly dispirited. Facing Carlos Correa with the bases loaded might have been less nerve-wracking than facing the Astros’ red-hot DH with runners on second and third.

2. If there’s a minor positive for the Red Sox on a dismal evening, it might be that for five innings, Sale looked like the superstar ace the Red Sox hoped he would be. The homer Altuve hit in the second inning was a mistake, but Sale dialed up the intensity in high-leverage moments and dominated in nearly every at-bat against Astros players not named Yordan.

If the Red Sox’s season is over on Friday or Saturday, they can look forward to Sale’s return next year. If they rally, a rejuvenated Sale would be a huge boost in the World Series.

3. As noted by @redsoxstats on Twitter, the Astros accounted for 20 of the 26 hardest hit balls in Wednesday’s game. The Red Sox weren’t exactly robbed in their three-hit performance — their expected batting average was .212.

Quietly, the Red Sox’s offense cooled off dramatically at home even considering Game 3, when the grand-slam parade continued. In their three ALCS games at Fenway, the Red Sox’s starting lineup was a catastrophic 19-for-96, a .197 batting average. That offense wasted solid outings by Nick Pivetta and Sale in Games 4 and 5.

4. Kiké Hernández’s hot streak might have been representative of the Red Sox’s offense as a whole. Hernández was unsustainably hot, mashing seemingly everything anyone threw at him. The Red Sox as a whole were unsustainably hot as well, and their performance over the last two games feels like an inevitable regression to the mean.

Maybe the Red Sox got cold at the wrong time. Maybe an otherworldly hot streak at the plate papered over the very real flaws they showed throughout the season, and when the bats cooled off — which was always going to happen — those flaws were thrown once again into sharp relief.

Or maybe we are overreacting to a second bad loss in a row, and all of this will look reactionary on Friday. For now, however, the situation for the Red Sox looks bleak.

Game 6 starts at 8:08 p.m. on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
WEEI Sports Radio

Are the Astros cheating against the Red Sox?

The Astros are being accused of cheating against the Red Sox. That’s a much more digestible explanation for their 3-2 series lead than blaming Alex Cora for leaving in Chris Sale too long. Several Twitter sleuths dug up videos of whistles supposedly emanating from Houston’s dugout before Jose Altuve and...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#The Red Sox#Stoke The Astros
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outfielder opts for free agency

The Ryan LaMarre era has come and gone. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. MLB Trade Rumors report the New York Yankees outfielder has opted for free agency. LaMarre had a pair of call-ups from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. His final stats were less than impressive: .190 batting average, 21 at-bats, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 1 stolen base, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts and a .768 OPS in nine games. The highlight came on July 21 with his walk-off hit in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Details Emerge About Heated Argument In Yankees Clubhouse

What happens when a longtime franchise stalwart and a high-priced superstar collide inside a Major League Baseball clubhouse? Just ask the New York Yankees. That reportedly was a situation the Bronx Bombers dealt with this season, as NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch on Sunday detailed an argument involving veteran outfielder Brett Gardner and ace Gerrit Cole.
MLB
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy