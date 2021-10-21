Shaw Air & Space Expo returns in April 2022

Two people were killed and five others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at a mall Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, police said. A suspect was critically injured and in custody, they said. Officers responding to a 1:50 p.m. report of gunfire at Boise Towne Square mall...
A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ idea for a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for President Joe Biden’s social services and climate change plan has quickly run into criticism as too cumbersome, but party leaders insisted on Tuesday that a deal on Biden’s big agenda was still within reach. With...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — “was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”. The marriage to Kei Komuro cost Mako her royal status. She received...
Florida police on Monday admitted they made a mistake last month when they lost track of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's boyfriend and a person of interest in her death. The North Port Police Department (NPPD) told WINK News that officers surveilling the Laundrie house thought it was Brian Laundrie who returned home on Sept. 15 after leaving on Sept. 13, but it was in fact his mother, Roberta Laundrie.
Dave Chappelle said he is willing to speak with the transgender community following the controversy surrounding his latest Netflix special but said he would not be "bending to anyone's demands." "To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me....
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has blocked a second attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents sought by lawmakers investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and ordered the latest batch to be handed over to Congress. "Biden has determined that...
DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran on Tuesday, state media reported, causing long queues at gas stations across the country weeks before the anniversary of 2019 street protests that followed fuel price hikes. Iran says it is on high alert...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bearing down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children, the leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what their companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer...
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ruling general said Tuesday the prime minister he deposed in a coup was being held for his own safety and would likely be released soon. But he warned that other members of the dissolved government could face trial as protests against the putsch continued in the streets.
