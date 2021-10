The City of Jacksonville is looking for volunteers this Saturday to help clean up the Town Brook. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel says they will walk the banks and clean up litter block by block: “This Saturday we are going to be meeting at 9AM at the former Midlands, which is now the Crossing Church on Diamond Avenue. We will break into groups and we will go out to start to clean up the brook block by block until we get it finished.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO