CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dutchess County, NY

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 in Dutchess

By Boris
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fast-food boom is happening on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Nine new fast-food restaurants are planned for the busy stretch of road...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Did My Food Delivery Driver in Poughkeepsie Just Scam Me?

I think they just took advantage of my "tipping" etiquette. If you've ever used one of the numerous food delivery services that are available in the Hudson Valley, you already know that the cost to have food delivered is out of control!!! But sometimes you just have to do it, that's what I decided to do last night and today I feel like my delivery person scammed me.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dutchess County, NY
Restaurants
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
Poughkeepsie, NY
Restaurants
City
Hyde Park, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Food & Drinks
Hyde Park, NY
Restaurants
Fishkill, NY
Lifestyle
Fishkill, NY
Food & Drinks
Poughkeepsie, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Fishkill, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hyde Park, NY
Food & Drinks
Hyde Park, NY
Lifestyle
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Local Orchard Has Awesome Apple Cannons

Why just pick the apples when you can also launch them out of a massive cannon?. It's fall in the Hudson so you have to know what that means. The flannel shirts are coming out, pumpkin spice is in abundance and hundreds of New Yorkers are going to be flocking upstate to the Hudson Valley region to pick apples.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Hudson Valley#Food Drink#New Restaurants Coming#The New York State
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Long Closed Poughkeepsie Diner Finally Being Renovated

Does anybody from the Poughkeepsie or Dutchess County area remember the Arlington Diner? Or maybe you knew it as the Pleasant Valley Diner, or perhaps the 44 Diner. No matter what the name, the diner, which is on Route 44 (Dutchess Turnpike), has been closed for quite a while. There was a sign in the window that said under renovation, but after a couple of years of looking at that sign I was beginning to doubt the diner would ever be renovated. I may have been wrong.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch Out! For the Bonehead On Route 9 Who Was Doing THIS Behind the Wheel

Distracted driving can be very dangerous. We've all been stuck behind the person who's texting away while not paying attention to the road. They'll either not notice the light as it turns green, or you find yourself watching their vehicle slowly swerve while they're typing their latest message. Anything that takes your attention away from what's going on in front of you is not good.Then, you have those checking themselves out in the mirror, or even doing their makeup behind the wheel. Maybe a parent who keeps turing half their body around away from the road to continuously yell at their kids?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins In The Woods! Here’s Why

With all of us in the middle of pumpkin season, many are wondering what we should do with our crusty, sunken, and rotten pumpkins once we are done with them. You would think that with all the wooded areas in the Hudson Valley, we could just grab our used pumpkins once we're done with them and throw them away in the woods for animals to feast on. It is something we recommend doing, and it's awesome that you're thinking of doing something good for the animals in our area, but you can't just throw them in the woods, there's an important step you need to take before you discard them.
LIFESTYLE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order in the Hudson Valley

Some of the most delicious foods available at Hudson Valley restaurants don't appear on the official menu. You may have heard about "secret menu" items at some fast-food restaurants. These are items that aren't advertised, but customers in the know can order by name. Employees know exactly what they mean, and whip up a special recipe reserved for their most loyal customers.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

You Can Buy Your Very Own Hudson Valley Drive-In Theater

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own drive-in movie theater? Well, here's your opportunity. Drive-in movie theatres have made a huge comeback, especially here in the Hudson Valley. Thanks to the pandemic, moviegoers have been flocking to drive-ins, opting to watch films on the big screen from the safety of their cars. Some local theatres have even branched out to live events, offering concerts and Broadway shows to ticket buyers.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Many in New York Must Now Change How They Use Their Phones

A major change to a number of New York area codes, including 845 and 914, is now in effect. How many New Yorkers use their phone will be changed forever. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
CELL PHONES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Former Bachelor Spotted at West Point Over The Weekend

College Football and reality TV collided over the weekend in the Hudson Valley. If you're anything like me, then you're probably a little obsessed with reality TV shows like all the Real Housewive spin-offs, The Bachelor franchise, and any kind of competition show like The Voice or American Idol. I know we don't like to admit it, but they're definitely entertaining.
WEST POINT, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy