MARY ANN GUNNINK

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 11, 2021, Mary Ann Gunnink entered her heavenly home. She is now, in her words, “at the cross of Calvary.” She is already missed beyond measure but her bravery in her final hours was remarkable. Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 16, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church...

