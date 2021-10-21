Masters of Horror: Brad Dourif

There might be a few people that are willing to fight about this, but Jason Voorhees is a movie monster, not exactly a high point of pop culture. He’s popular, he’s an icon, and without any doubt his fame is well-known. But he’s also a slasher villain, meaning that his movies are basically an excuse to give rise to another story showing how much blood, gore, and violence can be squeezed into a movie until it becomes marketable without going over the line. The premise for every single movie has been ridiculous, the effects have been provocative on purpose, and when all is said and done, Jason is kind of a ridiculous character. It’s not meant as an offense against this prince of horror, but a way to remind people that Jason X, arguably one of the more ridiculous storylines in the eyes of many fans, wasn’t the worst among them. In fact, it’s actually one of the more interesting stories that came from the franchise but executed in a way that is absolute B-quality, just as this villain has been meant to be for so long.
