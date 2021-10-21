CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters of Horror: Brad Dourif

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Dourif is a creepy-looking guy, there, I said it. But he’s also a very well-respected actor that has turned in numerous roles over the course of his life and has perfected that creepy look that nature has seen fit to bestow upon him. From one movie to another he’s actually...

bloody-disgusting.com

Behind the Music That Kills: An Interview With the Master of Horror, John Carpenter

For over 40 years, Michael Myers has existed as one of the greatest icons in horror. Coming into existence in 1978’s Halloween, Michael’s violence and terror have only been rivaled by few slashers in the genre. “He is supposed to be the boogeyman, a force of evil,” says director, writer, and music composer John Carpenter. Carpenter, alongside film producer Debra Hill, shaped Michael – creating a being that represents the darkness like no other. Carpenter continues, “The Shape, Michael Myers, is an all-purpose boogeyman. In other words – Godzilla was an all-purpose monster […] You think about Michael Myers, he is really flexible.”
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Why Kristen Stewart Should Not Play the Joker

I’ll give props to Stewart for finding a diplomatic approach to the idea that fans would like to see her a female Joker, since while she hasn’t said no, it does sound as though she wants to do something that stands out as being more original than this idea might allow. The idea of gender-swapping a well-known character simply because it’s never been done is one that a lot of people are ready to get behind, but it’s also one that a lot of other people are standing against since the whole ‘just because’ notion is a risky reason to do anything in show business. In other words, there are times that such a thing will work and times when it’s best to leave what’s already been established alone since it works just as well as it needs to. Gender-swapping has even worked on occasion when it comes to certain roles, but the belief that it’s the solution to making better movies and giving women a better chance to be represented is amusing to be fair when looking back at the past, there are a lot of iconic roles that have been taken by women.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Swordsmen (and Women) in Movies

Swordplay in the movies is often flashy and not exactly realistic, but it’s still impressive. Those movies that do get things right aren’t quite as flashy, but they’re every bit as impressive for the fact that they get down to basics and they don’t waste a lot of time on the drama that can come from one death or another that results in said fights. There is more to a swordfight than the clanging of swords and the final, bloody end of course, since from the moment before a blade is drawn to the final breath that’s taken by the loser of the bout, a sword fight is something that can be beautiful and enigmatic, but it usually ends the same as any other fight, one individual stands as the victor, and one will be the vanquished. Whether the latter will be breathing at the end is a matter of what kind of stakes the opponents were fighting for in the first place.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Demonic: Movie Review

It’s worth mentioning that a lot of us have probably gone into a movie hoping that it will be just as good as it looks, or better. Sadly, this didn’t really happen with Demonic since even the scare factor that was placed into the movie didn’t really go far enough to establish itself as anything other than a jumped-up Halloween gimmick. The idea of demonic possession has been pushed to limits that people don’t want to see in the past, and it’s been made clear that some movies have stepped over the line a bit. Demonic doesn’t even get close to doing this since Carly, played by Carly Pope, is believable enough, but she almost feels as though she’s going through the motions and isn’t entirely devoted to this part. In fact, none of the actors in this movie really feel like they’re giving everything to make it work. It’s possible that I’m missing something, but after watching the movie and going back to review a few scenes, it’s kind of clear that the dim lighting and the use of shadows in much of the movie and light within the simulation scenes were likely meant to be meaningful, but it still didn’t really have the desired effect.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: The Dark Half

This is one of those movies that a lot of writers should be able to appreciate since it has a lot to do with being an author and the madness that can grip those that practice the written word from time to time. That might sound a little too melodramatic, but once you start down this path it’s hard to stop sometimes, and fiction writing is perhaps one of the more addictive ways to give in to the madness since between the ideas that pop into your head and the paths we take to follow them to their endpoint, it’s sometimes hard not to feel the need to drink to drown out the nightmares that can come. This story is one of those that make a point of pushing that idea since it starts out when Thad Beaumont is just a boy and is dealing with massive headaches that turn out to be caused by a tumor growing inside his brain. The truly strange part of this is that the tumor is actually the remains of an unborn twin that was absorbed in the womb.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast of Rio?

On the surface, most animated movies are geared towards kids, but there are quite a few that appeal to adults as well. The 2011 movie Rio was one of them. With a stellar cast, an interesting storyline, and beautiful animation, Rio was a box office hit and received lots of good reviews from critics and viewers alike. Although it’s hard to believe, it’s been 10 years since the movie’s release and lots of things have changed since then. Many of the movie’s cast members have gone on to have stellar careers, but there are some who have been a little less active in terms of being in the spotlight. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Rio.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Government Cover-Ups in Movies

Those that have a serious belief that the government is out to get them might like this list since this kind of subject is seen as a rather big deal in the movies, especially since these days there’s a rather big love for conspiracy theories. Where the movies soften things up however is in the execution of said coverups since quite often the exposition will go into as little detail as possible or so much that it will feel over the top and not at all realistic, which is a good idea considering that a lot of people are already on high alert when it comes the government anyway. Movies that are fashioned in this manner however are often highly entertaining since they do seek to entertain and still question the authority that governs the lot of us at the same time. Sometimes the scenarios that are seen are a little TOO good for some people, but once the credits roll most people are willing to admit that it was fantasy and go about their business. Here are ten movies that feature some of the best government cover-ups.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Chekov’s Gun Moments in Movies

The term ‘Chekov’s Gun’ is something that’s quite well known to a lot of those in the industry, as it’s essentially the idea that if something is shown or mentioned in the first act of the movie, then it will need to return in the second or third act. There are dozens of rules in the business, but this is one of them that a lot of people either don’t know that much about or haven’t learned about yet. It’s also one that people still notice no matter their knowledge of the rule or not, since they want to know that every piece of the movie has been accounted for and nothing was shown without a good reason. Even the most innocuous little thing in a movie can become a reason for being frustrated since quite a few people like the order and structure that generally goes with any movie, even if they won’t admit as much. Here are ten great examples of Chekov’s Gun in effect in the movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Jason X is Better than You Think

There might be a few people that are willing to fight about this, but Jason Voorhees is a movie monster, not exactly a high point of pop culture. He’s popular, he’s an icon, and without any doubt his fame is well-known. But he’s also a slasher villain, meaning that his movies are basically an excuse to give rise to another story showing how much blood, gore, and violence can be squeezed into a movie until it becomes marketable without going over the line. The premise for every single movie has been ridiculous, the effects have been provocative on purpose, and when all is said and done, Jason is kind of a ridiculous character. It’s not meant as an offense against this prince of horror, but a way to remind people that Jason X, arguably one of the more ridiculous storylines in the eyes of many fans, wasn’t the worst among them. In fact, it’s actually one of the more interesting stories that came from the franchise but executed in a way that is absolute B-quality, just as this villain has been meant to be for so long.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

It Sounds as though Agatha Harkness Will Return to the MCU

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since the role of Agatha Harkness is one that Kathryn Hahn managed to bring to life in a manner that proved that she’s not only one of the more endearing characters in the MCU, but that she’s a cinch to bring back since she’s a lot of fun to watch. How it might happen is anyone’s guess at this point since the MCU has been following the Marvel stories in some respect, but they’ve been skimming quite a bit of the material as well while making things up as they go. The fact of the matter is that the trend of not sticking entirely to the comic books is still very much in full swing, which isn’t an issue really since it offers up a chance to deliver stories that people aren’t entirely familiar with, but there are still plenty of people who would like to see something that they recognize from the comics. What has been seen already has been impressive since Hahn took the role of Agatha and had fun with it in a way that’s been seen as successful with other villains that have managed to hang around.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Dolittle Bombed At The Office

Robert Downey Jr. was coming off his incredible run as Ironman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was the actor’s first film since dying in Avengers Endgame. Reportedly, Dolittle was a passion project for him. Dolittle was the third remake of a franchise that doesn’t particularly have a great history of solid films. This was the first film following a string of direct-to-DVD movies starring Kyla Pratt (who was the daughter of Eddie Murphy’s Dolittle in the first two films). This time, the movie went in a different direction where the film takes place in 19th-century England. Playing John Dolittle, the doctor and his exotic animals go on an adventure to an island to find a cure that could help out the young Queen Victoria. Not surprisingly, the film was trashed by critics as it currently boasts an abysmal 14% on rotten tomatoes. More importantly, the film failed to reimburse back the $175 million production budget by only making $245.4 million worldwide. The film ultimately cost Universal Pictures $100 million. So, what happened? Despite the critical failure of Dolittle, it had an A-list cast and an appealing premise suitable for young children. Let’s examine the issues that caused Dolittle to bomb at the box office.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Scream Queens of Horror: Robin Tunney

Did you know that Robin Tunney’s big break came during Encino Man? I’ll admit that this was news to me even though it’s easy to remember her in the movie as one of the snotty young women that a lot of us have likely met once or twice in our lives. But that wasn’t where Robin managed to take on the designation of a scream queen since it wouldn’t be until a bit later when she starred in The Craft and eventually End of Days with Arnold Schwarzenegger that she would really let loose with her vocal range. It can be said that, much like many other actresses, her career isn’t dominated by the horror genre, but the performances that she’s put in when it comes to horror has been impressive enough to remember her and take into account that she’s no one to look past when it comes to the ability to produce a quality scream at the right time. It is kind of amusing though to see how her characters are portrayed in The Craft and End of Days since they’re pretty opposite given what happens.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ryan Gosling And Universal’s ‘Wolfman’ Sets Derek Cianfrance As Director

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s latest Wolfman movie starring Ryan Gosling looks to be gaining momentum as the studio has zeroed in on a director that knows the Oscar-nominated actor’s work very well. Sources tell Deadline that Derek Cianfrance, who teamed with Gosling on the dramas Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine, is in talks to direct a new take on the studio’s classic monster character. Cianfrance steps in for Leigh Whannell, who parted ways with the project earlier this year due to scheduling. Gosling, Ken Kao and Jason Blum are producing, and Cianfrance is penning the script. It’s unknown what the new take on Wolfman...
MOVIES
Variety

12 Horror Movie Podcasts to Make You Scream

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No category of movie inspires passionate devotion quite like the horror genre. Although “Star Wars” groupies and superhero buffs might give them a run for their money, serious horror fans let their love of monsters, slashers, aliens and demons inform virtually every aspect of their lives. Part of that unmatched intensity is due to the vast history of the genre itself. While Lucas’s “Star...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Timothee Chalamet Should Try a Superhero Movie

It’s kind of funny that anyone would warn a person away from superhero movies at this time, but it’s even more amusing since he’s skirting the edges of that world already by taking on the roles of characters such as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides. It’s true, neither one of those characters is a hero or a villain of any type, but they’re both important literary characters in their own stories and tend to stand out far more than any of the other characters that Timothee has taken on at this point. The mere fact that he did read for the part of Peter Parker before the role was given to Tom Holland is sign enough that it’s not time to give up the idea entirely, but that it’s wise to be choosy. The other bit of advice, no hard drugs, is one that he should take to heart and stay away from no matter what. But this strange stigma attached to being a superhero is understandable in a way, but also a bit negative given that when one really looks around, a lot of actors have done quite well after taking on a superhero role.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movie Moments That Are Pure Nightmare Fuel

Nightmare fuel in a movie is more about unnerving the audience than the characters, but it’s mentioned both ways since there are some things that you might see in a movie that you can’t unsee no matter how you might try. It could be something that’s insanely terrifying and haunts you both day and night, or it could be something that might not be that bad when you really step back and look at it. But the truth is that those scenes in the movies that qualify as nightmare fuel, and there are a lot of them to be certain, are those that stick with us because of some trigger they unwittingly hit that elicits a response in a person no matter how much a person tries to deny it. The type of nightmare fuel that gets a response from one person might be entirely different from another though, and there are plenty of moments in the movies that have nothing to do with horror that might gain this designation. Thanks to the holiday though I’ve decided to stick to horror, or something close to it, just to make it a little easier to understand.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

American Horror Story: The Future Perfect Recap

It doesn’t quite feel like the finale should have come this quickly, does it? The Death Valley portion of Double Feature feels as though it danced back and forth between time periods so quickly that there wasn’t a lot of chance for people to gain their bearings before the endgame was being put into play. But that’s how it is, since The Future Perfect is in fact the end of season 10, and the future did in fact meet up with the past in a startling but very meaningful manner. The only thing about this is that the future has become a very scary proposition since the gloves are off and the reason the aliens came to earth in the first place is revealed, but it’s not much of a surprise. If anything, it allows AHS season 10 to go out in a silent but deadly fashion that might very well have huge ramifications moving forward if the seasons to come are going to integrate into the larger world of AHS, as has been done in the past seasons. If that happens, then Apocalypse was only a taste of what could possibly happen.
TV SERIES

