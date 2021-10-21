Masters of Horror: Brad Dourif

Those that have a serious belief that the government is out to get them might like this list since this kind of subject is seen as a rather big deal in the movies, especially since these days there’s a rather big love for conspiracy theories. Where the movies soften things up however is in the execution of said coverups since quite often the exposition will go into as little detail as possible or so much that it will feel over the top and not at all realistic, which is a good idea considering that a lot of people are already on high alert when it comes the government anyway. Movies that are fashioned in this manner however are often highly entertaining since they do seek to entertain and still question the authority that governs the lot of us at the same time. Sometimes the scenarios that are seen are a little TOO good for some people, but once the credits roll most people are willing to admit that it was fantasy and go about their business. Here are ten movies that feature some of the best government cover-ups.

