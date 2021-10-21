CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big...

www.sacbee.com

