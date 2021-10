Persistent pressure ... Kee football senior lineman Alex Goetzinger (at left) and junior lineman Tom Troendle (at right) make their way through the Easton Valley offensive line as they pressure the quarterback in the Hawks’ 51-46 home loss to the River Hawks Friday, October 15. Alex Goetzinger wrapped up eight total tackles in the ballgame, including three solo stops and one solo and one assisted solo tackle for loss, and Troendle had two total tackles that included the Hawks’ lone quarterback sack in the contest. Photo courtesy of the Kee High School Yearbook. View and find out how to purchase this photo and more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO