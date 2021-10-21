Ruby Rose Promises Never to Return to ‘Batwoman' Set After Alleging Unsafe Working Conditions

A production assistant on the first season of Batwoman has called our Ruby Rose for her lack of professionalism. Former Kate Kane actress Ruby Rose released a series of lengthy statements on Instagram criticizing Warner Bros. Television for creating an unsafe environment on the set of Batwoman. Roe’s statement explicitly stated that she tried to make production a safe space for everyone, even in the wake of her problematic coworkers. Rose also chastised former co-stars Dougray Scott and Camrus Johnson for their “toxic” behaviors on set. Both stars came out, alongside Warner Bros. Television to refute all claims made by the former Batwoman. In Warner Bros.’ statement, it was made clear that Ruby Rose’s option to return for the second season was not explored due to her unprofessionalism on set, a sentiment extended by her former co-stars.
