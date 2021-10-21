CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Rose Promises Never to Return to ‘Batwoman' Set After Alleging Unsafe Working Conditions

By Mike Vulpo
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuby Rose is opening up about their exit from the television series "Batwoman." In several Instagram Story posts shared on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the actor leveled a series of allegations about their time on the CW series. "I will come for you so what happened to me never happens...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Primetimer

Batwoman star Camrus Johnson says Ruby Rose's allegations of workplace misconduct amounted to "a lot of lies"

Rose called out Johnson in her Instagram Stories posts detailing horrific workplace allegations on the Batwoman set, though their allegations against him were pretty minor, saying he criticized them for being late to set after leaving the hospital one day. Rose also called Johnson an “a egomaniac kid who worked one day a week.” "Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something!" Johnson tweeted. "I love y’all, don’t think I haven’t seen all the love today. But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen. Since it was claimed she 'walked away' last year I’m sure some of you may be pretty confused or upset, and even moreso that a lot of lies were spread today. Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Batwoman star Camrus Johnson hits back at Ruby Rose allegations about ‘toxic environment’ on set

Batwoman actor Camrus Johnson has claimed his former co-star Ruby Rose was “fired” from the series and accused them of spreading “a lot of lies”.Earlier this week, Rose accused their Batwoman co-star Dougray Scott and executive Peter Roth of “abusive” behaviour on set.Warner Bros denied all allegations in a strongly worded statement, confirming that Rose was fired from Batwoman.The company, however, claims the decision was made after they received “complaints about [her] workplace behaviour”, which were “handled privately out of respect for all concerned”.The media conglomerate accused the former star of spreading “revisionist history”.In a Twitter post shared yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Warner Bros. Responds to Ruby Rose's Allegations on BATWOMAN and Why She Left The Show

Yesterday, Ruby Rose shared a lengthy explanation of why she really ended up leaving The CW’s Batwoman DC series. She described the hostile conditions that she was working under, how she sustained major injuries while shooting the series, and that she was also told she had to work while she was injured. You can read all of the details here.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Ruby Rose was fired from 'Batwoman' because of 'multiple complaints about workplace behavior,' WBTV says

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Take’: Kristen Stewart on Importance of LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Eternals’; Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct on ‘Batwoman’ Set

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” the highly-anticipated next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its premiere this week, with the film receiving praise on social media. One of the highlights was its inclusion of married LGBTQ+ characters — Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his architect husband. In this episode of “The Take,” Kristen Stewart, who is bisexual, discusses the importance of Marvel representing the LGBTQ+ community and shares a message for any naysayers who speak out against their incorporation.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Ruby Rose Details Injuries Suffered on ‘Batwoman’ Set, Alleges Abusive Behavior (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/20/21, 2:47 p.m. ET: Warner Bros. TV has issued a statement in the wake of the allegations made by Ruby Rose. “Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio,” the statement reads. “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Warner Bros releases strongly worded statement after Ruby Rose alleges ‘toxic environment’ on Batwoman set

Warner Bros has hit back at Ruby Rose who earlier today accused co-star Dougray Scott and executive, Peter Roth, of “abusive” on-set behaviour.In a strongly worded statement, Warner Bros confirms that Rose was fired from Batwoman but claim the decision was made after the company received “complaints about workplace behaviour” regarding the actor.Warner Bros have also accused Rose of spreading “revisionist history”.The statement also says: “The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Ex-‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Threatens The CW Network, Promises To Tell “What Really Happened” on Troubled Set

“Dear CW, enough is enough,” she wrote, tagging showrunner Caroline Dries and Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “I’m going to tell the world what really happened on that set.”. Among the allegations, Rose said the show’s producers were responsible for her multiple on-set injuries, including a serious neck...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Dougray Scott Refutes Batwoman Costar Ruby Rose's 'Damaging Claims' About His On-Set Behavior

Batwoman alum Dougray Scott “absolutely” refutes allegations made by his onetime TV daughter, Ruby Rose, about his on-set behavior. Amid a sea of Wednesday-morning Instagram Stories, Rose admitted that she “fought people on set, yes, not because I wanted to but because I wanted safety” — yet “never raised my voice on a set” during her one-season run. Conversely, Kate Kane’s former portrayer alleged that Scott (who played Jacob Kane through Season 2) “hurt a female stunt double” and “yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted [and...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Ruby Rose Shares What Really Happened On The Set Of Batwoman: 'Enough Is Enough'

What a mess. Fans of the CW "Batwoman" series found out last year that the star of the show, Ruby Rose, would abruptly be stepping down from the role. At the time, both Rose and the "Batwoman" producers painted it as a mutual parting of ways, with no hard feelings on either side. Obviously, carefully formulated PR statements rarely tell the whole truth -- an update to the original report indicated that "...it wasn't 100-percent [Rose's] decision. It was a breakup. [They weren't] happy working on the show, and did that make [them] fun to work with? No. So everyone decided...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Ruby Rose Claims She Was Nearly Blinded on Toxic ‘Batwoman’ Set

Ruby Rose is finally ready to set the record straight about their sudden departure from CW’s Batwoman last May, going guns blazing against a Warner Bros. executive, the showrunner, and production executives. “Enough is enough,” Rose, who uses they/she pronouns, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, directly calling out former Warner...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ruby Rose Spills 'Dreadful' Real Work Conditions While Shooting 'Batwoman': 'Shame on You'

Former "Batwoman" protagonist Ruby Rose stood up for the team as she revealed several wrongdoings on the show's set. The model and actor posted a collection of Instagram posts on Wednesday, October 20. In the said post, she named the producers and the rest of the involved staff in the series. "I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you," Rose started.
CELEBRITIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Batwoman’ Crew Member Calls Ruby Rose ‘A Dictator’, Refutes Allegations

A production assistant on the first season of Batwoman has called our Ruby Rose for her lack of professionalism. Former Kate Kane actress Ruby Rose released a series of lengthy statements on Instagram criticizing Warner Bros. Television for creating an unsafe environment on the set of Batwoman. Roe’s statement explicitly stated that she tried to make production a safe space for everyone, even in the wake of her problematic coworkers. Rose also chastised former co-stars Dougray Scott and Camrus Johnson for their “toxic” behaviors on set. Both stars came out, alongside Warner Bros. Television to refute all claims made by the former Batwoman. In Warner Bros.’ statement, it was made clear that Ruby Rose’s option to return for the second season was not explored due to her unprofessionalism on set, a sentiment extended by her former co-stars.
CELEBRITIES

