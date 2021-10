TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Elementary School District sent an email to parents on Friday alerting them to landmarks within the city named after KKK members. The email said the city of Tempe found, through searching historical records, that Gililland Middle School, Hudson Elementary School and Laird School were named after members of the Ku Klux Klan.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO