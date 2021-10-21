CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Reality Series ‘The Last Cowboy’ Moves To CMT

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
CMT announced on Wednesday (October 20th) that the unscripted series from Academy Award nominee and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, The Last Cowboy comes to the network for its second season on Friday, November 12nd at 8 PM ET/PT. According to its description, The Last Cowboy is an inside look...

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Responds to Show’s Post Asking if John Dutton Will Survive

“Yellowstone” star and executive producer Kevin Costner is throwing a pivotal question out to his followers on Twitter. On Monday, @Yellowstone wondered, “Will Beth and John survive the attacks against them?”. “What do you think?” the Oscar winner asked his 294,800 followers. ‘Yellowstone’ Star Gets Emphatic Responses. As “Yellowstone” fans...
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner Rules Another Family Crime Dynasty For Taylor Sheridan

Streaming platforms try and coax major creators on their platforms with a lot of money and a lot of creative freedom. That’s how Paramount and Paramount+ have hooked writer, creator, director, producer Taylor Sheridan, the auteur of the Midwest. After a string of massively successful movies he wrote (“Sicario,” the Academy Award-nominated “Hell or High Water”), Sheridan transitioned to directing (“Wind River”), before creating his own massively successful franchise on Paramount+, the Emmy-nominated “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner and a rich cast of character actors. With “Yellowstone” about to hit its fourth season, and a prequel on the way, Sheridan is expanding his Paramount+ empire to include “The Mayor Of Kingstown.”
MOVIES
Popculture

'Mayor of Kingstown': Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer, Key Art for 'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show

Paramount+ is officially welcoming subscribers to Kingstown, Michigan. Ahead of its scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14 premiere, the streamer on Thursday released the official trailer for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's upcoming new drama Mayor of Kingstown. In addition to the trailer, Paramount+ also released key art for the series, showing Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky standing amid an overcast backdrop in the small town of Kingstown.
TV & VIDEOS
Ron Burkle
Taylor Sheridan
primetimer.com

The Last Cowboy

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "The Last Cowboy" Taylor Sheridan reality show The Last Cowboy moves from Paramount Network to CMT. The inside look at real-life cowboys and cowgirls and the high-stakes sport of horse reining premieres on Nov. Posted Tuesday 1/14/20 at 2:51PM EST. Paramount Network...
TV & VIDEOS
#Yellowstone National Park#Cowboys#Academy Award#The Last Cowboy#Truly Original#Interview Magazine#Texans
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator and Actress Sissy Sheridan Signs With WME (Exclusive)

TikTok creator and actress Sissy Sheridan has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Before growing her presence on TikTok, where she has 6 million followers, Sheridan previously appeared in shows like Netflix’s 2018 series Maniac, starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. She was also a host for the Nickelodeon web series DIY With Me and has appeared in Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, a spinoff of the hit series That’s So Raven.  Outside of TV, Sheridan — a formally trained singer and dancer — has also appeared in theater shows and made her debut in the off-Broadway production of Annie Warbucks in 2017. On TikTok, the 17-year-old frequently posts lip-sync videos and dances — some of which feature other TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg. With WME, Sheridan will look to expand her digital presence, as well as build out her projects in film and TV. She joins a number of other TikTok talent who have signed with the agency, including Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, William White and Taylor Cassidy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Sopranos creator in talks over prequel series

The Sopranos has already branched out into prequel territory with the premiere of the feature-length The Many Saints of Newark, but are there more stories to tell? Apparently so. Following the release of The Many Saints of Newark in the US – which sees James Gandolfini's son Michael take over...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Ronen Rubinstein Opens Up on Relationship with Real-Life Firefighters

Ronen Rubinstein plays an onscreen hero on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. And he loves portraying the part because of his immense respect for real-life rescue workers. Actor Ronen Rubinstein enjoys working as a firefighter on 9-1-1: Lone Star despite the challenges it can bring. His role shows “real superheroes.” And he’s honored to bring their stories to the small screen because the series shines a necessary light on all they do.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

