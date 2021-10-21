CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators push for charges against Brazil President Bolsonaro in handling of Covid

 5 days ago

Facebook yanks Bolsonaro video claiming vaccines cause AIDS

RIO DE JANEIRO — Facebook and Instagram have removed from their platforms a live broadcast that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro delivered in which he said people in the U.K. who have received two coronavirus vaccine doses are developing AIDS faster than expected. Facebook’s press office confirmed in an emailed statement...
Brazil senators ask high court to bar Bolsonaro from social media

A Senate panel probing Brazil's pandemic response asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to suspend President Jair Bolsonaro from social media, as it prepared to vote on a damning report accusing him of crimes against humanity. The request came as the Senate commission, which has spent the past six months investigating the government's pandemic response, prepared to vote on a damning final report that recommends the president face nine criminal charges, including crimes against humanity, for downplaying Covid-19 and flouting expert advice on containing it.
If You're Unvaccinated, You're Barred From This as of Nov. 8

After a few short months of progress, the summer surge in COVID-19 cases made it clear the pandemic was still far from over. As a result, some health officials began reinstating public health precautions such as mask-wearing in public. Others made it a requirement to be vaccinated to dine in a restaurant, exercise at a gym, visit a museum, or hold certain jobs. Now, a statement from the White House outlined how travel will be different for those who are unvaccinated as new regulations come into effect within weeks.
The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
El Chapo attorney fights to toss drug lord's conviction

An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jan. 6 riot was in line with the Declaration of Independence

The GOP’s attempt to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has come full circle. Initially, pretty much everyone agreed it was very bad to violently try to overturn an American election. Then some Republicans said that it wasn’t an insurrection at all — and that most of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol were something akin to overzealous, persecuted tourists exercising their constitutional rights.
Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
Jimmy Kimmel Roasts The Republican Members of Congress That Were Linked To The January 6 Capitol Riot In Bombshell Rolling Stone Report

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors are recalling some of the outdated, erroneous or bizarre things they learned during their time in primary and secondary schools and many of the responses are astonishing. (And boy, do we feel bad for the kids who were taught how to use AOL.)
