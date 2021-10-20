CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Conor McGregor: MMA fighter accused of unprovoked attack by Italian DJ

By Jack Guy, Nicola Ruotolo, CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — An Italian DJ claims he suffered a number of injuries following an alleged altercation with MMA fighter Conor McGregor. Francesco Facchinetti said McGregor launched an unprovoked attack at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome on Saturday, leaving him with injuries to his face and neck. On Tuesday...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CEO Mark Zuckerberg responds to the massive Facebook document dump

New York (CNN Business) — CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off Facebook's quarterly earnings call by addressing the latest wave of coverage based on a trove of leaked internal documents on Monday. "Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Facchinetti
Person
Conor Mcgregor
firstsportz.com

“Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me,” Jake Paul goes after Conor McGregor for attacking a DJ in Rome

The UFC’s former 2-division Conor McGregor has been in the news lately for not so good reasons and therefore he is giving people including Jake Paul and MMA fans around the world a good time to make some humour out of the chaos. The chaos being that recently Conor McGregor was accused by Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti of physical assault and breaking his nose in Rome.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Mma Fighter#Ireland#Mma#Italian#The St Regis Hotel#Carabinieri#Cctv#The St Regis Rome#Espn
The Spun

Conor McGregor Is Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor is reportedly facing a troubling accusation. According to reports, the longtime UFC star is accused of breaking the nose of an Italian television personality. McGregor, who’s recovering from his leg injuries, has been accused of randomly attacking Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub. The...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor's Curse

This is a Sentiment Analysis of Conor McGregor's Twitter timeline from 2018 until now. Data points to a drastic change of sentiments in 2020. Some may Believe it was course that lead to Porrier fight incident! What do you think?
UFC
Washington Examiner

Conor McGregor accused of breaking DJ's nose in Rome after son baptized at Vatican

Conor McGregor is accused of breaking an Italian DJ's nose during a party in Rome on Saturday, only hours after having his son baptized at the Vatican . Francesco Facchinetti says he and his wife had been partying with McGregor and his fiance, Dee Devlin, before the legendary mixed martial arts fighter punched him in front of 10 witnesses. Facchinetti says the attack was completely unprovoked and he is planning to sue McGregor.
COMBAT SPORTS
Radar Online.com

Conor McGregor Allegedly Punched A Famous Italian DJ In The Face, Victim Claims He's A 'Violent And Dangerous Person'

Conor McGregor seems to be getting into trouble yet again. This time he allegedly attacked famous Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, and broke his nose. The musician plans to sue him after claiming the Irish fighter is a "violent and dangerous person." Article continues below advertisement. The incident reportedly occurred around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chatsports.com

Italian DJ presses charges on Conor McGregor: The world needs to know he’s dangerous

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has officially pressed charges on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. This stems from the recent incident involving the two parties where McGregor allegedly punched Facchinetti while they were hanging out at a hotel in Rome on Saturday. Facchinetti, who claimed to have suffered a broken nose and...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dana White addresses vaccination requirement for international fighters, Conor McGregor’s latest issues

“Fight Island” could once again become a key player for the UFC. This week, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell sent a memo to all the UFC fighters, coaches, and managers notifying them of a change United States government travel policy, requiring all foreign travelers who wish to enter the U.S. to provide proof of vaccination. This mandate was issued by the White House and goes into effect on Nov. 8. Given the sheer number of international fighters on many of the upcoming UFC cards, this could play havoc with the UFC’s current schedule, depending on the willingness of international fighters to get vaccinated and the availability of the vaccine in their home countries, and UFC President Dana White has now suggested that a return to trip to Abu Dhabi may be in the cards, to mitigate this impending problem.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Report: Italian DJ files charges against Conor McGregor following alleged assault: ‘He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped’

Italian DJ and musician Francesco Facchinetti has officially filed charges against former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor over an alleged assault that took place in Rome this past weekend. According to CNN, the Carabinieri Police in Mariano Comasco confirmed that Facchinetti and his attorney pressed charges on Tuesday. The alleged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

700K+
Followers
108K+
Post
568M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy