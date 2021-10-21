CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Committee hears from U.S. business owners, transportation experts on supply chain disruptions

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DiIoS_0cXhGzc200

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Business owners spoke directly to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday about the challenges they’re now facing going into the holiday season.

Transportation experts told members of Congress the problem stems from a surge in demand for goods, trucker shortages, and COVID-19 related shutdowns.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Chrstine Lantinen of candy and food manufacturer Maud Borup, Inc., explained to the House Small Business Committee Wednesday how the bottleneck is forcing businesses to make tough decisions that could ultimately end up costing consumers.

“Our current workforce shortages are unsustainable,” Lantinen said. “The biggest and most immediate challenge to my business’ supply chain is a lack of workers.

Lantinen told the committee the situation had gotten so severe that her business had to put a planned expansion on hold despite a recent purchase of acres of land.

Port congestion and delays are also limiting access to supplies, driving up costs for small business owners, and ultimately, the customers.

“The effects of the uncertainty trickle all the way to the buyer,” home builder John Fowke said during the hearing.

Small business owners and transportation experts each urged congress to take action to help ease port congestion and reduce delays in trucking and train transportation.

They also called for more focus on delivery worker recruitment.

“I urge this committee to take a hard look at policy solutions to accelerate the pipeline of trade certification and education programs,” Lantinen said.

President Joe Biden has urged private retailers to do more to help, like extending their delivery hours during the holiday season.

Last week, Biden announced two of America’s major ports will remain open 24/7 to help cut down supply chain problems.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wnax.com

Farm Groups Push Administration On Supply Chain Disruptions

More than 50 farm groups have submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Transportation addressing the many disruptive factors facing the U.S. supply chain. The comments provide recommendations on how to alleviate these challenges through legislative and regulatory actions. This comes on the heels of the Biden Administration announcement the Port of Los Angeles would run 24-7 operations. South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says the President should have acted much sooner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

40 companies demand meetings with the White House over Biden's vaccine mandates for 80 million workers over concerns of how they will pay for testing or deal with workers who refuse

More than 40 groups and individuals are requesting meetings with administration and Labor Department officials regarding concerns and confusion over Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate for private companies. Last month, President Biden issued an executive order requiring companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines for their workers –...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sharice Davids
dtnpf.com

Ag Groups Highlight Disruption Concerns in Supply Chains

OMAHA (DTN) -- More than 50 agriculture groups wrote to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to highlight disruptive factors facing the U.S. agricultural and food supply chain, ranging from labor and infrastructure needs to calling on USDA not to idle farm ground. The Department of Transportation had requested information to prepare...
AGRICULTURE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Disruptions in Supply Chains Cause Delays, High Prices

Small-business owners in Illinois are experiencing an unprecedented demand in supplies and goods, but inventory is limited at stores due to supply chain issues nationwide. As the holiday season approaches, products overseas have been backlogged and prices for products have increased, causing those operating small businesses to scramble through their inventory. That’s what Pennie Crocket, CEO and founder of Pennie’s Tea in Monee, has experienced.
MONEE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#House Committee#Capitol Hill#Housesmallbiz
Denton Record-Chronicle

How Denton's housing market is faring amid supply chain disruptions and manufactured consent

“Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on, or by imbeciles who really mean it.”. Denton home prices leveled off last month. The median price of home in the city of Denton was unchanged in September, coming in at $325,000. A few higher-end luxury sales pushed the average price to $365,255. Median and average prices were up 18.8% and 22.3% respectively compared to the same time a year ago.
DENTON, TX
Daily Mail

Can Joe save his Christmas nightmare? Biden will tell Walmart, FedEx and UPS to up their services and push LA's port to run 24/7 at White House meeting to try and prevent supply chain holiday catastrophe

President Joe Biden reached a deal on Wednesday with unions and business leaders from Walmart, FedEx, UPS and others to expand operations at one of the country's largest shipping ports in a bid to ease supply chain bottlenecks that are driving up consumer prices and emptying store shelves. Once implemented...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
56K+
Followers
70K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy