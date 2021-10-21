House Committee hears from U.S. business owners, transportation experts on supply chain disruptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Business owners spoke directly to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday about the challenges they’re now facing going into the holiday season.

Transportation experts told members of Congress the problem stems from a surge in demand for goods, trucker shortages, and COVID-19 related shutdowns.

Chrstine Lantinen of candy and food manufacturer Maud Borup, Inc., explained to the House Small Business Committee Wednesday how the bottleneck is forcing businesses to make tough decisions that could ultimately end up costing consumers.

“Our current workforce shortages are unsustainable,” Lantinen said. “The biggest and most immediate challenge to my business’ supply chain is a lack of workers.

Lantinen told the committee the situation had gotten so severe that her business had to put a planned expansion on hold despite a recent purchase of acres of land.

Port congestion and delays are also limiting access to supplies, driving up costs for small business owners, and ultimately, the customers.

“The effects of the uncertainty trickle all the way to the buyer,” home builder John Fowke said during the hearing.

Small business owners and transportation experts each urged congress to take action to help ease port congestion and reduce delays in trucking and train transportation.

They also called for more focus on delivery worker recruitment.

“I urge this committee to take a hard look at policy solutions to accelerate the pipeline of trade certification and education programs,” Lantinen said.

President Joe Biden has urged private retailers to do more to help, like extending their delivery hours during the holiday season.

Last week, Biden announced two of America’s major ports will remain open 24/7 to help cut down supply chain problems.

