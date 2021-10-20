CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEA Electric Excels With Order For 1,150 New Trucks

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

- The largest order in the history of SEA Electric

- The company's technical leadership is translating into sales success

- Worldwide, SEA Electric is at the forefront of EV transport solutions, with operations ongoing across five continents

TORRENCE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global transport innovator SEA Electric has taken a significant step forward in the USA, with confirmation of an order for over 1,000 SEA Hino M5 EVs, the single largest order in the company's history.

Set to be delivered to GATR EV (a division of GATR Truck Centers), the zero-emissions trucks will feature the patented SEA-Drive(R) Power System, which offers market-leading performance and range potential.

The SEA Electric offering of pure-electric systems is adaptable to most OEM glider chassis platforms, from Class 3 to Class 8.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, SEA Electric has been making major waves in the North American market over the past 18 months, establishing a nationwide network of technology partners, plus collaborations with leading OEMs.

The SEA M5 EV model featured at the recent ACT Expo in Long Beach, CA, complete with the SEA-Drive(R) 120a Power System, which is specified for truck platforms with a GVWR of 13,000lbs to 19,500lbs (Class 3-5).

The package features a 1,106lb-ft electric motor in combination with a 138 kWh battery pack.

"This deal is the culmination of years of research, development and growth, and proves that SEA Electric is on track to be number one when it comes to electrifying fleets across the world," said Mike Menyhart, SEA Electric President - Americas and Chief Strategy Officer.

"The market is looking for a proven EV solution, and with SEA Electric, we bring that to the industry technology which has been verified with millions of miles of real-world use.

"Furthermore, this announcement reaffirms our commitment to continue our rapid expansion within the North American market, and sets the scene for an exciting 2022."

For SEA Electric, the milestone far exceeds the previous benchmark order for the company.

"This is our first four-digit order, and it comes in a non-incentive state, which proves that commercial EV solutions can expand in areas with no incentives, while all corners of the market are seeking premium EV solutions," said Nick Casas, SEA Electric Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

"GATR should be congratulated for being at the forefront of EV supply and being capable of servicing the needs of large fleets immediately.

"GATR has a partnership with Merchants Fleet, which will benefit the end-user, who will not only be able to access an electric solution straight away, but will be able to transact with one of the most respected leasing companies in the USA."

The deal enhances Merchants" robust commitment to the acceleration of fleet electrification throughout North America. As the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, Merchants Fleet has committed more than $2B toward having 50% of its mobility fleet electric by 2025 and 50% of its clients' fleet electric by 2030. The company has also launched an innovative Adopt EV program, designed to help guide businesses through each step of the fleet electrification process-from assessing needs, to purchasing the right vehicles, to charging options and infrastructure support.

GATR Truck Center, which features five dealerships throughout Iowa and Minnesota, currently has an e-commerce system in development to sell purely electric vehicles.

The first 40 vehicles are expected to be delivered by the end of December 2021, with the remaining vehicles to be delivered throughout 2022.

"GATR EV is excited to be at the forefront of launching electric vehicles into the transportation industry," said Jay Klemp, Director of Sales at GATR EV ( a division of GATR Truck Centers).

"Because of this strategic partnership, we can build enough quantity of these Hino trucks to provide demonstration vehicles, and also solutions to our future fleet partners."

For further details on SEA Electric and the SEA-Drive(R) Power-System, visit www.sea-electric.com

To learn more about GATR EV, visit Gatr.net

To access high resolution images: https://bit.ly/3ATYS6A

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive(R)) for the world's urban delivery and distribution fleets, as well as front powered school bus applications.

Widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying product in six countries including USA, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Africa with collectively more than one million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

The company's global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, whilst North America, home to the company's headquarters, has the largest upfitting capacity for SEA Electric at 60,000 units per year.

Merchants Fleet is the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, providing flexible funding and service options for organizations that leverage vehicles to run their operations, serving as a single source for all vehicle needs, including electric vehicles. From financing and charging to maintenance and remarketing, Merchants has collaborated with dozens of OEMs, charging, data and upfit partners to ensure every client is connected to the service, technology platforms, and products that will support their fleet in making the transition to EV. Merchants Fleet is headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and its Innovation Center is located in the Chicago, Illinois area. Visit www.merchantsfleet.com for information.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sea-electric-excels-with-order-for-1-150-new-trucks-301405199.html

SOURCE SEA Electric

