Public Health

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions...

