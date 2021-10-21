CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Catania Media Consultants LLC Named To TAMPA Magazines' 2021 Best Of The City List

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catania Media Consultants LLC was named a Best Advertising Agency on TAMPA Magazines' 2021 Best of the City list.

More than 200,000 votes were cast from July 26 through Aug. 9 to determine the winners in 81 categories. In addition to winners, the list also included runners-up and businesses that voters also loved. For the first time, the list was published in TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine, Tampa Downtown Magazine and Tampa Digest Magazine.

" Tampa has such a strong small business community, and TAMPA Magazines' Best of the City winners give a glimpse into what our city has to offer," said Shawna Wiggs, group publisher of TAMPA Magazines. "We hope this list inspires readers to patronize even more local shops and restaurants."

The full 2021 Best of Tampa list is now available in the October 2021 issue of TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine, Tampa Downtown Magazine and Tampa Digest Magazine. It will also be published online at tampamagazines.com/best-ofthe city-tampa-2021.

About TAMPA Magazines

TAMPA Magazines is the parent company of TAMPA Magazine, Tampa Downtown Magazine, Tampa Digest Magazine and South Tampa Magazine. The Tampa Magazines team has been telling the city's story since 2003, highlighting the best that Tampa has to offer in arts and culture, food and drink, home and garden, business, history and personalities. Keep up with the latest on social media

@tampamagazine, @southtampamagazine and @tampadowntown and online at tampamagazines.com.

Contact: Kathryn Deen, Managing Editor (954) 292-9965 | Kathryn.Deen@Tampamagazines.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catania-media-consultants-llc-named-to-tampa-magazines-2021-best-of-the-city-list-301405249.html

SOURCE Catania Media Consultants

Comments / 0

Related
dublinohiousa.gov

Dublin Named Best Small City to Live in Ohio, Top 10 in U.S.

Dublin, Ohio — Dublin, Ohio makes its mark as best small city to live in the Buckeye State as well as a top-10 pick in the U.S. The city ranked among the top 10 best cities to live in the country, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website. WalletHub named Dublin No. 10 on the 2021 Best Small Cities to Live in America list. Dublin also earned the No. 1 ranking for Best Small Cities to Live in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
CBS New York

‘Best Places To Retire’: New York City Ranks #32 On New List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — According to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report, New York City is among the 150 best places to retire in America. The rankings considered happiness of residents, affordability, tax rates and quality of health care. The city ranked #32, with a low score in affordability (3.6 out of 10) but a perfect 10 out of 10 in health care. “For centuries, New York City has been a leader in trade and culture, redefining everything from fashion trends to what a proper bagel with schmear should taste like,” U.S. News wrote. Syracuse came in at #49 with high...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#To Tampa Magazines#A Best Advertising Agency#South Tampa Magazine#Tampa Downtown Magazine#Tampa Digest Magazine#The Tampa Magazines#Tampadowntown
lanereport.com

A&W named one of 17 best franchising deals by QSR Magazine

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A&W Restaurants, the 500-plus unit classic American restaurant franchise, has been recognized by QSR Magazine as one of the country’s Top 17 deals in restaurant franchising. QSR cites the brand’s franchise board, accommodations for franchisees and a collaborative marketing team in its September rankings. “We’ve been able...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TheStreet

Realogy Named To Forbes List Of World's Best Employers 2021

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Realogy Holdings Corp. Report, the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, today announced the company's recognition by Forbes magazine as one of the World's Best Employers 2021. The prestigious list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, ranks top companies across the globe in varying industries based on direct feedback from employees.
REAL ESTATE
ABC Action News

Report names Tampa, St. Pete among 'most at risk' cities for flooding

A new report from the group First Sreet Foundation highlights the cities and counties across the U.S. where properties and infrastructure face operation flood risk today and how it will change over the next 30 years. "The highest concentration of community risk exists in Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia,...
TAMPA, FL
TheStreet

Curaleaf Announces Sale Of Whole Flower In New York For Its Four Locations

First Units on Sale Today at Newburgh Dispensary with Availability Tomorrow at Carle Place, Forest Hills, and Plattsburgh Locations. With Enough Product to Supply Wholesale Partners by Month's End. WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc . (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading...
ECONOMY
Fatherly

First Time Homebuyers, Take Note: This List Shows the Best Cities to Buy

After taking a tough tumble in 2020 due to the global pandemic, the housing market has seen a solid recovery this year. But that is bad news for people looking to buy their first home, as the median home price for a home in August 2021 jumped nearly 15% to $356,700 compared to the same time last year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
REAL ESTATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota City Named One Of The Best For Vampires

Did you think you'd be reading a headline like this when you woke up this morning? You probably didn't but it is kind of fun!. I love all things Halloween so it was perfect when I came across a spooky study that was done for the holiday this year. It gave me a good laugh and honestly, made a lot of sense once I got to reading about it.
MINNESOTA CITY, MN
myq105.com

Tampa Lands On Top 50 List Of Most ‘Rattiest’ Cities

According to the popular pest control company, Orkin, Tampa is among one of the most ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. The list is based “the number of new rodent treatments” in each big metropolitan area over the last year. Without surprise, the leading top three “rattiest cities” are Chicago (1), Los Angeles (2), and New York (3). However, many cities have risen and fell big spots over the last year, including Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Named 2nd Best City for Pumpkin Lovers in U.S.

WORCESTER - With Halloween just a week away -- and National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26 -- the team at LawnStarter has ranked the best cities in the U.S. for "pumpkin lovers." Thanks to the number of pumpkin patches in and around the city and Worcester County, as well as the number of popular pumpkin festivals and events, Worcester ranks second overall -- only behind Portland, Ore. -- among 197 of the biggest cities in the U.S. for pumpkin lovers.
WORCESTER, MA
pctonline.com

Cowleys Pest Services Named to NJBiz’s ‘Best Places to Work’ List

FARMINGDALE, N.J. – Cowleys Pest Services made NJBiz’s ‘Best Places to Work’ List for 2021, ranking #10 in the Small Companies category (15 to 49 employees). Rankings and results are determined by those who know the workplaces the best—businesses’ own employees, through participation with the Best Places to Work survey from fellow BridgeTower Media firm Best Companies Group.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy