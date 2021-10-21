CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versity Investments, LLC Acquires 306 Unit Apartment Building For $89MM

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versity Investments, LLC has acquired Astoria, a multifamily property built in 2015 located in Celebration, Florida. According to Versity CEO Blake Wettengel, the property is the first multifamily asset for the company and is currently 97.1% leased. Astoria was offered as a 1031 exchange with a DST (Delaware Statutory Trust) structure.

"The value of Florida real estate is at an all-time high, with rents having the potential to grow for the future."

"We are thrilled with our newest DST offering, Astoria, in the famed city of Celebration, Florida" said Wettengel. "In addition to this being a gorgeous property, complete with a vintage art deco motif, it's location and proximity to jobs, entertainment, and health care may help keep this project healthy with substantial growth potential for years to come. In addition, the value of Florida real estate is at an all-time high, and with the unprecedented growth in raw material costs and construction wages, rents have the potential to continue to grow for the foreseeable future. In short, we believe we have positioned investors for yet another stellar investment."

The property, situated on 14.41 acres, consists of one, two and three-story residential buildings with one - two - and three-bedroom units offering resort style amenities. The town of Celebration is accessible near major freeways and to several major tourist attractions including Disneyworld, Sea World and Universal Studios. https://versityinvest.com

ABOUT VERSITY INVESTMENTS

Versity Investments specializes in student housing real estate investments with a combined value of well over one billion dollars over its fourteen-year history. With thirty properties in 20 US states, Versity has raised several hundred million dollars in equity investments en route to becoming one of the largest syndicators of real estate in the country.

