Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh Foundation raises money for Emmaus through fashion show

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Being a Realtor is more than helping someone find a house.

It’s about creating an opportunity for them to have a place to feel at home.

That’s the mission of the Fashion for a Cause runway show. Hosted by the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh Foundation, the event benefited the Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh based on Pittsburgh’s South Side, which provides housing and care to adults with intellectual disabilities and autism.

The foundation was formed in 1992 and is a community of Realtors who collaborate to support real estate ventures through an event such as the sixth annual show. It was held at St. Clair Country Club in Upper St. Clair on Oct. 17 and raised more than $60,000.

“When we researched possible charities we found Emmaus,” said Lisa Freeman, who is the foundation president and on the board of directors. “Emmaus is such a wonderful organization. We are happy to donate to them.”

This year’s event theme was “The Glamour of Halston” and featured dresses from iconic designer Halston. Some gowns were donated and others purchased on eBay.

Freeman said the Netflix series about Halston highlighted the simplistic beauty of his signature gowns in vibrant colors.

There were 120 guests.

In past years, some models were from Emmaus but covid-19 prevented that from happening this year, Freeman said. A smaller event was held outdoors last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Even though we haven’t had as many guests as in past years, people continue to be extremely generous,” she said. “We appreciate their continuing support to help others who need housing.”

