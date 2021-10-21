Work to fix valve issues on Boeing’s Starliner continues as ISS launch date remains uncertain

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boeing and NASA leaders announced Tuesday that they are closer to knowing what halted an important test mission to the International Space Station.

A valve issue prevented Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft from performing a test mission in August.

Boeing needs to complete a successful the test flight in order to run manned missions for NASA.

Investigations seem to show that an interaction between an oxidizer and either humidity or water is to blame.

The Starliner’s second uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station will not happen until the issue can be fixed, which may not be until next year.

Boeing is working to demonstrate that the Starliner spacecraft, like the SpaceX Crew Dragon, is ready to carry astronauts to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Starliner’s first uncrewed flight failed to reach the ISS.

SpaceX already completed its test missions and has been sending astronauts to the International Space Station since last year.

Boeing said it will work with NASA to confirm a new launch date once the valve issue is resolved.

