Sonny Fodera and Sam Tompkins team up on "You"

By Paige Sims
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of his album release this Friday, producer Sonny Fodera teams up with Sam Tompkins on his new single "You". It's the opening track from the forthcoming album, Wide Awake, and boasts a sleek tune for late summer evenings. No stranger...

HARLOE feels the force of love in “PWR RNGR”

The power of love is tangible in pop artist HARLOE’s newest track, “PWR RNGR.” Growing up in Queens, New York around her Ukrainian and Romanian family, HARLOE has tried to add diverse culture and language to her music, and she’s succeeded so far. Along with her own music, she’s written for pop queens like Britney Spears and Charli XCX. So, it’s safe to say that she definitely knows what she’s doing.
Playlist of the Week: Sonny Fodera

It’s so good to get back out there raving again! I made another album during lockdown, and it’s amazing to be able to test out the tunes. The tracks I have selected have been doing damage at festivals and in the clubs lately since their return. It also features some of my own tracks from my forthcoming album, Wide Awake, out on October 22nd.
Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
Circus x Cream Presents Sonny Fodera FRIDAY 22nd Oct

4:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 6:00pm) Customer reviews of Circus x Cream Presents Sonny Fodera FRIDAY 22nd Oct. Great venue, great atmosphere but the wristband payments are a proper scam. Posted 22nd Oct 11:45pm. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Absolutely brill xx. Posted 22nd Oct 11:45pm. Posted 22nd Oct 11:45pm.
Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
Bathe elevates alt-R&B on new EP 'Bicoastal'

Brooklyn duo Bathe have been on a tear since releasing "Sundress" in July. Taking a methodical and focused approach to ambient alt-R&B, the duo composed of Devin Hobdy and Corey Smith-West are making music that transcends expectations. Bicoastal is their strongest work yet, a brilliant mish-mosh of heaven-sent and soulful mood music that will keep you consistently coming back for more.
Sonny Fodera materializes new 14-track LP, ‘Wide Awake’

Australian-born emotive house icon Sonny Fodera has delivered his 14-track, collaboration-fueled LP, Wide Awake, directly following the project’s lead-off single, “You,” featuring Sam Tompkins. Fodera’s long-awaited album lands in the midst of his sold-out UK and U.S. tour run, during which he sold 14,000 tickets at his Back To Love co-headline festival with Gorgon City in London.
I M U R & Teon Gibbs share infectious single "No Strings"

Vancouver's I M U R and Teon Gibbs have joined forces to share an infectious new cut called "No Strings". The rising artists are carving their own lanes in Vancouver's burgeoning R&B and hip-hop scene, and they share a natural chemistry that shines through on this release. Always looking to expand their sounds, this new single finds them staying true to their groovy alternative R&B roots while also branching out artistically.
