Sonny Fodera and Sam Tompkins team up on "You"

Felly has been busy since his 2020 album Mariposa took his career to the next level boasting a Santana feature. His brand new single “Bones” is the focus of his upcoming release Young Fel 2 that features his two previously released singles “Pot of Gold” and “Still Young” – songs that blatantly showcase his development as an artist and movement towards a more mature and sonic control. The accompanying video is filled with hazy imagery, with eery visualization that fits the dreamy nature of the song. The track showcases his talent for blending genres from hip hop, indie rock, and even a bit of soul. The childlike and playful nature of the release blends effortlessly with the dark undertones that weave throughout the song.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO