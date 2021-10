Iowa State will look to turn back-to-back wins over Kansas and Kansas State into a winning streak on Saturday when it takes on No. 8 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys will come into Ames undefeated and looking to improve to 4-0 in Big 12 play this season. Oklahoma State has given Iowa State difficulties in recent years and head coach Mike Gundy enters Saturday's game with a 10-3 record against Iowa State all-time. Iowa State, on the other hand, will look to win its 16th game in the month of October since 2017, the most wins of any month under Matt Campbell in that timespan.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO