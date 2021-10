The New York Knicks surprised us all with a good — no, a great — 2020-21 campaign. This time around, though, a playoff appearance would surprise absolutely no one. Aside from the continued development of players like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, along with the rise to stardom for Julius Randle, New York made some big offseason moves that further strengthen the roster and put them in a position to land in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO