Taylor Hall Pots First Goal Of New Campaign For Bruins Against Flyers

Hello everyone and welcome to our first ever round of Jones or No Jones, the game where we find out if the Philadelphia Flyers’ newly acquired 34-year-old goaltender Martin Jones is going to play like he did in the first half of his career or the second half, and as a result we find out what kind of day we’re going to have followed a Flyers game. So frequently in hockey, a goalie’s performance can decide a game’s fate, and while it didn’t seem like an exceptional game from Jones, who’s coming off three consecutive poor seasons for the San Jose Sharks and a very shaky preseason, he did make 37 saves on 40 shots against what projects to be a tough Boston Bruins team.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO