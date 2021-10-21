CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Taylor Hall Pots First Goal Of New Campaign For Bruins Against Flyers

By Patrick McAvoy
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Taylor Hall officially is on the scoresheet for the Boston Bruins in the new season. After going scoreless in the Boston Bruins’ season-opening clash with the Dallas Stars, Hall didn’t take long to find...

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Senators, Bruins, Rangers, Flyers, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators get Brady Tkachuk locked up to a long-term deal, while the news out of Boston is that the Bruins are on the verge of signing Charlie McAvoy to a massive extension. In New York, Vitali Kravtsov has told other teams what he’s willing to do if they trade for him and in Philadelphia, the Flyers and Claude Giroux are going to wait on talking extension. Finally, the Chicago Blackhawks scratched Dylan Strome, furthering rumors he could be on the move.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Pots Winner In Opener Victory Vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins are off and running. The B’s began their season Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars. Brad Marchand scored in the first period for Boston, with Jake DeBrusk providing the winner in the third and Marchand later adding an empty-netter. Luke Glendening had Dallas’ lone tally.
NHL
Boston Herald

Taylor Hall, Bruins primed for next chapter

If you are a citizen of the Bruins’ Twitterverse, you’ve no doubt come across that sentence, typed occasionally by fans. It’s not meant as just a simple declarative sentence; it’s more of a “pinch-me, is-it-really-real” articulation to convey the joy that the B’s not only obtained the one-time Hart Trophy winner for a very minimal price from the Buffalo Sabres, but that he then also signed a quite reasonable extension that will pay him $6 million annually for the next four years.
NHL
Charlie Mcavoy
Taylor Hall
NBC Sports

Flyers and fans celebrate their new goal song

Joel Farabee gave Flyers fans their first taste of the club's new goal song. As Farabee broke the ice on the 2021-22 season, "This Girl" by Kungs vs. Cookin' on 3 Burners blasted throughout the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers utilized the voice of their fans in picking the celebratory...
NHL
NESN

Karson Kuhlman Gets Bruins On Board With First-Period Tally Vs. Flyers

The Boston Bruins were getting pucks on net in the early going of Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, and Karson Kuhlman proved to be the first benefactor. Kuhlman tied the game at 16:48 on a rebound goal after a shot was unleashed, but blocked, by Trent Frederic. It erased Boston’s one-goal deficit and tied the game 1-1 for the Bruins.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers look to keep momentum rolling against Bruins

The Flyers are slated for their third game of the season Wednesday night against the Bruins. This will be the only meeting out of the three that will be held at Wells Fargo Center. It s a rarity to see the Flyers open up a season at home — but...
NHL
#Flyers#Pots#The Boston Bruins#Nhlbruins#The Buffalo Sabres
NESN

Bruins Focus: Preview, Odds For Boston’s Game Vs. Flyers

The Bruins finally return to action Wednesday night against the Flyers after a five-day layoff. Boston took care of the Dallas Stars 3-1 in its home opener Saturday night at TD Garden, while Philadelphia is gearing up to play its third game of the season and trying to make it two straight wins after handily beating the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Monday night.
NHL
chatsports.com

Preview: Flyers host Bruins for Ristolainen debut

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding high after their dominant performance — physically and on the score sheet — over the floundering Seattle Kraken on Monday. Unfortunately, they might get knocked down, tumbling towards the ground as they are set to face the ever-formidable Boston Bruins on Wednesday and it is just the second game for them this season, so it can go one of two ways.
NHL
NBC Sports

Three Flyers debuts as 'cream of the crop' Bruins provide early test for new look

Just how different are the Flyers from last season?. Wednesday night should provide some early evidence to that answer. The Flyers (1-0-1) will see the debuts of three acquisitions when the club hosts the Bruins (1-0-0). Let's get into the essentials for the game:. When: 7:30 p.m. ET. Where: Wells...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Handed First Loss As Flyers Pull Away In Third

The Philadelphia Flyers scored three third-period goals to claim a 6-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Boston fell to 1-1 with the defeat while Flyers improved to 2-0-1. full box score here. ONE KEY TAKEAWAY. It wasn’t a great night for Boston’s defensive...
NHL
Dallas Stars
Philadelphia Flyers
Buffalo Sabres
Boston Bruins
chatsports.com

Recap: Flyers hold off the Bruins to make it a streak

Hello everyone and welcome to our first ever round of Jones or No Jones, the game where we find out if the Philadelphia Flyers’ newly acquired 34-year-old goaltender Martin Jones is going to play like he did in the first half of his career or the second half, and as a result we find out what kind of day we’re going to have followed a Flyers game. So frequently in hockey, a goalie’s performance can decide a game’s fate, and while it didn’t seem like an exceptional game from Jones, who’s coming off three consecutive poor seasons for the San Jose Sharks and a very shaky preseason, he did make 37 saves on 40 shots against what projects to be a tough Boston Bruins team.
NHL
NBC Sports

Flyers keep the goals coming, impressively close out Bruins to improve to 2-0-1

The Flyers got the best of the Bruins in winning time Wednesday night en route to a 6-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson (two), Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier (empty-netter) provided the goals for the Flyers, who outscored Boston 3-0 in the third period.
NHL
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

At long last, the Boston Bruins are playing a game. The beginning of the season has featured some weird scheduling for the Bruins. The campaign officially began last Tuesday, but the Bruins didn’t play until Saturday’s win over the Dallas Stars, and Wednesday’s contest against the Philadelphia Flyers marks just their second game of the season.
NHL
FanSided

Flyers Offense Looks to Stay Hot Against Bruins on Wednesday Night

1-0-1 Wednesday, October 20th. Both team’s are coming off wins, where the Flyers lit up the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Monday after dropping their home opener to the Canucks in overtime. The Bruins opened their season at home and smothered the visiting Dallas Stars 3-1, a game that saw Brad Marchand score two goals.
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - After another lengthy four-day break following the season opener, the Bruins will get back at it tonight as they begin their first road trip of the season with a tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. "At the end of the day, not much you can...
NHL
The Eagle-Tribune

Swayman struggles, Bruins fall to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent him tumbling into the boards, and the Philadelphia Flyers topped the Boston Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Travis Konecny beat Jeremy Swayman, who allowed five goals, from the slot that made it 5-3 and had the crowd...
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

Cam Atkinson scores twice, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

Cam Atkinson collided with the boards on a goal that had Philadelphia fans cheering louder than the goal song blaring overhead. The Flyers bench was loud, too. “All the boys were howling,” Atkinson said. “It was just a good vibe.”. Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent...
NHL
chatsports.com

‘It’s losing hockey’: What we learned from Bruins-Flyers

Bad habits crept up on the Boston Bruins in the City of Brotherly Love. Despite their frequent turnovers and shaky goaltending, the Bruins sustained a healthy attacking zone presence against the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday. They found themselves trailing 3-1 early in the second period only to even things up behind a Taylor Hall breakaway — on a beautiful long-distance feed by Charlie McAvoy — and a rebound tally by Brad Marchand.
NHL
