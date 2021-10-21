Re: Upgrade Issue from 7.0u2.400 to 7.0u3

Recently purchased a vCenter Essentials and vSphere Essentials license. Current environment is two ESXi hosts. One on 7.0 and one on 6.7. Once I setup the vCenter Server Appliance, I was able to add the 7.0 host and able to see the available licensing when doing so. When I try to add the 6.7 host, I only see the original hypervisor license that came with the 6.7 host as well as an evaluation license that says it is expired. If I choose the hypervisor license, I receive an error "License not available to perform the operation. The VMWare vSphere Hypervisor license for "Host" does not include vCenter agent for VMWare host". I am not sure why I cannot see my 7.0 licensing and also not sure why it shows the evaluation license as expired since the appliance was just installed yesterday.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO