Re: Upgrade Issue from 7.0u2.400 to 7.0u3

By IronHelp
vmware.com
 5 days ago

When I try to update the center from 7.0u2 to 7.0u3 I get a pssql error. command: "/opt/vmware/vpostgres/13/bin/pg_dump" --host /storage/log/vmware/vpostgres/upgrade --port 50432 --username postgres --schema-only --quote-all-identifiers --binary-upgrade --format=custom --file="pg_upgrade_dump_19399.custom" 'dbname=postgres' >> "pg_upgrade_dump_19399.log" 2>&1. command: "/opt/vmware/vpostgres/13/bin/pg_restore" --host /storage/log/vmware/vpostgres/upgrade --port 50432 --username postgres --clean --create --exit-on-error --verbose --dbname template1 "pg_upgrade_dump_19399.custom" >>...

communities.vmware.com

