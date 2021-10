One of our customer has a 3 hosts cluster with the Essentials license, which means no vMotion. They have vSphere client running as a VM inside the cluster. Now they need to do maintenance on the host running the VM, so they need to shut it down, move to another host, start it again. But if they shut it down then they won't be able to do all the other tasks 🙂

