Paypal To Acquire Pinterest For $45 Billion, Companies In Late-Stage Talks: Report

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayPal, the Silicon Valley digital payments giant, is currently in talks to acquire Pinterest in a deal valued at $45 billion, according to a report. PayPal is currently engaged in late-stage talks to buy the digital pinboard company for a potential price of around $70 per share, a person familiar with...

www.ibtimes.com

