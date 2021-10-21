Let’s Talk About: How Netflix’s “Squid Game” reveals the darker side of human nature

The level of connectivity seen in American Horror Stories and American Horror Story is amazing despite the fact that both shows play themselves off as separate stories that are held together by a few key threads. The Murder House is by far one of the strongest threads that’s held AHS together since its inception, and the use of this strange but alluring gateway to hell has continued to be the linchpin to which many of the stories return. Of course, there are going to be outliers that might not fit into the overall narrative quite as well, but there are still plenty of interesting openings that will hopefully be seen to tease the edges of new stories when season 2 arrives, presumably in the summer of 2022, around the same time that the first season came out, meaning August, or somewhere close. It’s a bit of a wait to be certain, but it’s still something that people will be anticipating since the idea that the stories could touch upon even more of the material that’s already been developed in a new way that might spark even more interest in those that haven’t come to learn about and enjoy all that AHS has to offer when it comes to chills and thrills.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO