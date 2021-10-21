CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Let’s Talk About: How Netflix’s “Squid Game” reveals the darker side of human nature

By Mayela Machribie Lumban Gaol
Daily Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t watched “Squid Game,” it’s a popular Netflix show that truly demonstrates human vices and tendencies to be selfish and greedy. The show closely resembles “The Hunger Games”– both stories portraying a group of people doing dangerous and potentially fatal tasks to survive. In “Squid Game,” in addition to...

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Squid Game': Let's Talk About That Evil Episode 4 Cliffhanger

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 1.]. The concept of what an episode of television should be has changed wildly since the Golden Age; it's now far from an assumption that one installment will tell a complete story. But with the advent of bingeing and streaming, we've now seen the core concept warped in new ways, as evidenced by the addictive Netflix thriller Squid Game. (Perhaps you've heard of it?)
TV SERIES
New University Newspaper

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Plays With Capitalism’s Dystopian Reality

Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers for “Squid Game.”. Netflix’s new South Korean drama series “Squid Game,” released on Sept. 17, has quickly gained immense popularity, transforming it into the streaming platform’s most-watched show as of October 2021. In the series, a group of cash-strapped individuals are given the opportunity...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Just How Well Has Squid Game Performed for Netflix? There’s a Dollar Figure for That

Last week, Netflix said a record 111 million households watched at least part of the bloody South Korean drama Squid Game, a rare disclosure of viewership data from the tight-lipped streaming service that only periodically shares how certain programs are doing on the service. Behind the scenes, though, Netflix has other metrics to gauge Squid Games’ success—and according to those figures, it believes that the series will generate an estimated $891.1 million in value for the company.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Human Nature#Deadly Games#The Hunger Games
The Chicago Maroon

What's Left to Say About "Squid Game"?

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in Netflix's "Squid Game". Or, my expression when I realized this article was over 1500 words. This review contains spoilers for Squid Game, which is not about squids. Or even really about games. You’ve been warned. I wasn’t going to write a review of Squid Game....
TV SERIES
thespruceeats.com

Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About "Squid Game’s" Dalgona Candy

If you've woken up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night with the voice of a giant doll saying “red light, green light,” then welcome. We are here for you, we acknowledge you, we understand what you are going through. For the rest of you, well, you clearly haven’t watched Netflix’s "Squid Game." The wildly popular (and deeply morbid) Korean show follows hundreds of contestants in severe debt who risk their lives for millions of dollars by playing six children’s games.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Squid Game Is Netflix's Most Popular Series Launch; Top 10 Movies And Shows Revealed

Netflix's immensely popular Squid Game was already announced as the platform's most popular series launch ever, but now the streaming company has put a number to its success. It reached 142 million households over its first four weeks. That counts people who watched at least two minutes. Squid Game is Netflix's most popular show in 94 countries around the world.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Parents Urged to Not Let Children Watch Netflix's Squid Game by English Council

A council in southern England is advising that parents not allow children to watch Netflix's hit series Squid Game. The recommendation comes following reports of young children, some as young as 6-years-old, emulating the show's violent games, according to The Guardian. The Central Bedfordshire council's education safeguarding team sent out an email suggesting parents and guardians "be vigilant after hearing reports that children and young people are copying games and violence from hit new Netflix series Squid Game, which is rated 15." While many of the game's violent challenges are too elaborate for children to recreate, some are as simple as tug-of-war and marbles, and thus easy to bring to the schoolyard.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

How Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Playing Out In Real Life In South Korea

Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) "Squid Game" has not just proven to be a global smash hit, the show has also brought to light certain truths about South Korea's debt crisis, especially concerning the country's small business owners, with stringent bankruptcy rules hampering their ability to gain employment. The 'Squid Game'...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game viewers criticise schools for warning parents about Netflix show’s ‘violent content’

Squid Game viewers are criticising schools for warning parents and guardians about letting children watch the Netflix show.It was reported earlier this week that Central Bedfordshire council’s education safeguarding team sent a district-wide email stating that the 15-rated series was “quite graphic with a lot of violent content”.The Korean-language drama has become the streaming service’s most-watched show since being released in September. It follows a mysterious organisation that recruits people in debt to compete in a series of deadly childhood games for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money.The council urged parents to be “vigilant” of the...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About American Horror Stories

The level of connectivity seen in American Horror Stories and American Horror Story is amazing despite the fact that both shows play themselves off as separate stories that are held together by a few key threads. The Murder House is by far one of the strongest threads that’s held AHS together since its inception, and the use of this strange but alluring gateway to hell has continued to be the linchpin to which many of the stories return. Of course, there are going to be outliers that might not fit into the overall narrative quite as well, but there are still plenty of interesting openings that will hopefully be seen to tease the edges of new stories when season 2 arrives, presumably in the summer of 2022, around the same time that the first season came out, meaning August, or somewhere close. It’s a bit of a wait to be certain, but it’s still something that people will be anticipating since the idea that the stories could touch upon even more of the material that’s already been developed in a new way that might spark even more interest in those that haven’t come to learn about and enjoy all that AHS has to offer when it comes to chills and thrills.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Maya and the Three’: How Netflix’s Animated Limited Series Embraced the ‘Jorgeverse’

Jorge Gutiérrez’s long-awaited animated Netflix limited series, “Maya and the Three,” about a rebellious Mesoamerican teenage princess battling the gods of the underworld, celebrates the culture on an epic scale. Told in nine parts, it boasts a dazzling array of visual styles evoking hand-drawn 2D, stop-motion, and CG animation. Indeed, “Maya and the Three” is proof that the Mexican animation auteur (“The Book of Life,” “El Tigre”) is at the top of his game. Then again, Gutiérrez is just getting started with what his wife and longtime collaborator Sandra Equihua calls the “Jorgeverse.” “We’ve been in the industry for 21 years just...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Squid Game creator says he’s not ‘that rich’ after Netflix show’s success

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Netflix’s Squid Game, has said the show’s astronomical success has not translated into personal wealth for him.Dong-hyuk said he’s not quite as rich as the protagonist of the show — gambling addict Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) who joins the deadly games as Player No 456 — but that he definitely has “enough to put food on the table”. The writer explained that the streaming service paid him as much as his original contract stipulated — eye-popping viewership figures notwithstanding. “It’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus,” he told The Guardian.At the time...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Data: How ‘Squid Game’ Stacks Up Against Netflix’s Top Non-English Titles in the U.S.

The hype surrounding Netflix’s Korean-language thriller series “Squid Game” has been unavoidable in recent weeks. Netflix announced earlier this week that “Squid Game” had Netflix’s biggest-ever series debut. The company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos felt comfortable saying the Korean-language thriller would “for sure” be the streaming service’s “biggest non-English-language show in the world” just 10 days after it debuted on Sept. 17.
TV SERIES
designboom.com

discover the architecture of netflix's squid game

Watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, squid game has become netflix’s biggest show ever. the nine-part series tells the story of a group of 456 players facing economic problems which have been invited to be part of six traditional games for children. the winner has the chance of getting their life back together as the cash prize totals 45,600,000,000 won (around 33 million euros). those who lose, don’t face the same faith.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy