CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Get-VM | Get-OMResource | Get-OMStat -Key | Sort-Object

By Al_
vmware.com
 6 days ago

Attempting to create an array of VMs and sort on custom OMStat...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Re: Get full name of VM using Get-VM command

Marking this response as "Solution " or "Kudo" Marking this response as "Solution " or "Kudo" ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- get-vm |%{ $_|Select Name,@{N="OriginalName";E={(($_ | Get-AdvancedSetting |Where{$_.Name -eq 'nvram'} ).value).Split('.')[0]}}, VMHost,PowerState }. The above snippet should work, in case where the VM has been renamed after deployment. In such case the 'Name' attribute...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Skyline Collector – Manual Upgrade

There are some situations where “auto upgrade” is not possible. You still can upgrade. Here is a way to upgrade your collector via command line. /opt/vmware/bin/vamicli update –install latest –accepteula. If you want to see this in action, please view this YouTube link.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

can't open vmware horizon client on my windows 10 computer

1. VMTN has an area for Horizon, a moderator will be along to move your thread there. 2. You should probably contact whoever supports your Horizon deployment as a first step anyway. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

2-Host Entry Scale Stretched Clusters

Stretched Clusters empower customers all around the world to bring their mission critical applications to VMware Cloud on AWS without compromising on availability or resiliency. This powerful technology has been a cornerstone of VMware Cloud. We previously announced a new low-cost entry to the service with the release of 4-Host Stretched Clusters. Today we’re excited to announce the final iteration of our effort to make Multi-AZ resiliency available to customers of any size. Entry scale Stretched Clusters now allow a Multi-AZ deployment to be created with as few as 2-Hosts!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb
vmware.com

Trying to Determine what VMware product is necessary.

I hope this is posted in the correct place. Setting up and configuring a virtual environment is completely new territory to me. I work for an industrial automation company and am researching the possibility of using virtual machines for some of the computers we use in our systems. For any given job we typically have a data server, an HMI server, and any number of client PCs. I am wanting to create a repeatable virtual environment to run the data and HMI servers. I would be looking at creating 2, possibly 3, virtual machines per host. I would need to be able to configure each virtual machine to communicate on multiple networks and would like to set up some sort of automatic backup. Every host would be stand-alone and not connected together so I don't believe I need any sort of centralized management. I know the hypervisor is the main component needed, but I'm not sure if the hypervisor is really the only component I need.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Is there a log to help identify which datastore a deleted VM was on?

I need to restore a VM that i deleted from disk. We backup all of our datastores via storage array snapshots so i know the backup is there but I don't know which datastore the VM used to be on. Unless there's some way of telling which datastore the VM used to be on I may have to restore ~30 snapshots and mount each of them to look inside and see if the VM is there.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter 6.0 to 6.5 without Update Manager

I'm wanting to upgrade my vcenter 6.0 to 6.5, but I don't have Update Manager. Is this possible to do without UM, or will I need it. If I'm able to continue without it, are there any issues of which I should be aware?. Thanks in advance. 0 Kudos. 1...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

To get DiskTier value (Cache/Capacity) of VsanDisk

But I need DisKTier property, how i can get Disk Type is Cache. The IsCacheDisk property tells you. Get-Cluster -Name cluster | Get-VMHost -PipelineVariable esx | Get-vsandisk | Select @{N='VMHost';E={$esx.Name}}, @{N='DiskGroup';E={$_.VsanDiskGroup.Name}}, @{N='Tier';E={ if($_.IsCacheDisk){'Cache'} else {'Capacity'} }}, CanonicalName,CapacityGB,IsSsd.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
vmware.com

cannot access SHD web client

I have a (relatively) new Photon/v3.0 & SHD/v2.5.2 instance. That is, i installed such a few weeks ago as a multi-homed VM having a NIC for our Intranet and another NIC that was to be Internet facing. Also, i increased the HDD from 150gb to 250gb and expanded the sda3 partition accordingly. All of this is done and works fine. -Most of the time spent was getting the Internet NIC to work correctly.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

required ports for external firewall

All I need is a complete listing of the network ports required for an external firewall to pass traffic to vCenter from the vSphere web-client and vSphere hosts. This information used to be readily available and easily digestible. Now, when I search for it, I keep coming up with poorly documented partial listings that don't show source and destination end points that would use the ports.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vsphere 7 root password ui/ssh copy paste

Hello all, so I am either going crazy or some new policy in vsphere esxi 7 is messing with me. So, when accessing either UI or SSH to a vsphere 7.0 host and entering root userid and then pasting in the password they both fail with incorrect pw (UI) and access denied (SSH). IF you type the pw in manually and not copy paste they work.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Advice required : Dashboard showing growth stats per disk

I'm looking to create a dashboard showing growth stats per disk. e.g. I could select a SQL VM and see the past disk space usage (at OS level) and also future projection on a disk by disk basis. This would need to work for VMs with any number of disks. Is this possible with vROps? Would I need to create some supermetrics to enable this?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

[HELP] Transport (VMDB) error -14

Just updated to macOS Monterey on my intel-based Mac, and tried to create a new VM and got this error. Can't start the VM at all. Transport (VMDB) error -14: Pipe connection has been broken. I am running VMware Fusion 12.2.0 now.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Windows 11 guest machine stuck at 1152x864 resolution

I updated a Windows 11 Insider Preview VM to build 22478.1012 (Dev channel), but now it won't allow me to set a resolution higher than 1152x864, while before the update, I was able to choose up to full monitor resolution (1920x1080). Reinstalled VMware Tools and modified .vmx file according to these articles, but no luck:
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Are VMware developers aware and going to fix the performance issues on 12.2.0?

I'm a bit worried that I need to go to Parallels since VMware 12.2.0 is just not functioning for me, my CPU performance is like 2x or maybe 3x slower than on 12.1.2. Like, just playing back any sort of audio on 12.2.0 on a Windows 10 VM is choppy, and just having the VM download a Microsoft Store update is causing max 300% CPU usage (I have 3 cores allocated out of 4), and my MacBook quickly thermal throttles. Moving the mouse around is choppy as well when installing an update.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Limit bandwidth on specific port

Our software team were asking if we can place a bandwidth limit on the traffic on a specific port (port http 80 for ex) on a vm. Is this possible om vmware?. I know we can place the bandwidth limit on the whole traffic coming in or out from a vm by using vmware traffic shaping feature. But wondering if vmware ESXi can go to layer 7 level and place the limit on a specific port.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Multi-monitor still broken, does anybody have a solution / workaround ?

I used VM Workstation for years in a multi-monitor setup without issues but since a couple of months back after an update the multi-monitor is broken. As in, if I start my Windows 10 VM, switch to two screen, it blink a couple of times and fail, I have to go back to single monitor mode and try again, if it fails again go back and try again... again and again until after 20-30 tentatives suddenly it "stick" and I have my two monitors working.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Can't deploy VCSA 7 via CLI-Installer

This may be specific to VCSA 7.0.3. I have a lab setup that I rebuild frequently and just upgraded it to 7.0.3. I'm building some nested environments so auto deploying VCSAs via a script that has worked with the 6.7 VCSA. DNS/reverse etc are all setup. When I deploy it...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Ubuntu 20.04 - Horizon 2106 Customization operation timed out

Deploying a fresh fully updated Ubuntu 20.04 instance with gnome-shell downgraded to accommodate the agent install (VMware-horizonagent-linux-x86_64-2106-8.3.0-18285309), instant clone floating pool, it deploys VMs and names them in vCenter but ends up with a customization operation timed out for the VM status in Horizon. The VM also appears to not fully boot, it shows "sda assuming drive cache: write though" message then goes to blinking cursor. VMware tools is open-vm-tools-desktop, version 11360 installed from the repos, not using vGPU in this deployment.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy