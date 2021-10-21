CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Springfield Schools on two-hour delay Thursday due to bus driver shortage

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A lack of bus drivers is causing a Miami Valley school district to push back its start time Thursday.

More than half of US schools report 'severe' or 'desperate' bus driver shortage

The Springfield City School District said on Facebook that there will be a two-hour delay for all its elementary schools, middle schools and Clark Preschool due to a bus driver shortage. Students will be permitted inside their building 30 minutes prior to the official delayed start time.

Additionally, the district said students riding the bus home from school will be delayed getting home by approximately 30 minutes.

Springfield City School District’s communication specialist released the following statement on the delay:

On Thursday, October 21, our elementary schools and middle school buildings were delayed by two hours due to a combination of bus driver illness and a shortage of substitutes drivers, the latter of which is being felt by schools nationwide.

The SCSD promptly notified families of this change and apologized for the inconvenience we knew this change may cause. We’ve been very fortunate to have had no incidences of delays in transportation thus far this year and are grateful for our transportation staff who have worked tirelessly to make sure our students get to school safely.

We are assessing our transportation needs again this afternoon and will communicate any changes to staff and families.

Jenna Leinasars, Communications Specialist.

#Bus Driver#Elementary Schools#Clark Preschool#Scsd#Communications Specialist
