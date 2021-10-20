Redfall, Arkane’s Vampire Title, in Playable State

In case you hadn’t noticed, Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster is basically handing out a free 101 course in how video games work in his string of essays and blogs on virtual worlds, though we’re sure it works just as well as a promotional preamble to the MMORPG sandbox and metaverse his new studio is building. Last week, Koster tackled how objects in games work, which isn’t necessarily how gamers might think they work, all of which has an effect on what is possible in a multi-sharded universe of games with any kind of shared functionality and code. This week, he’s continuing his object discussion by focusing on how modern game structures allow designers to separate objects from scripted behaviors, dependencies, stats, and even things like procs, not all of which transmits easily between gameworlds if their frameworks aren’t planned around it.

