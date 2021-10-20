CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redfall, Arkane’s Vampire Title, in Playable State

By Carley Garcia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans got their first glimpse of the newest creation from Arkane Studios at this year’s Xbox Bethesda E3 event. Despite only being a cinematic trailer, it was enough to excite Xbox devotees–a 4-play co-op shooter seeing unique characters pitted against vampires? An Xbox console exclusive later set to arrive on PC,...

