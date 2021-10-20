RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE ISSUED FOR: NE, Palm Bay, Florida.

EFFECTIVE: October 20, 2021

RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

TO: Residents of Palm Bay, Brevard County, Florida, located at the following addresses:

4371, 4391, 4401, 4445 Dixie Highway NE

1412-1594 Anglers Drive NE

1406-1490 Herndon Circle NE

1231-1481 Ridge Road NE

1303-1393 Worth Court NE

The Monday, October 18, 2021 “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is hereby rescinded for the above-mentioned addresses following the restoration of service and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, please contact the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410 or the after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478.