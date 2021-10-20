Metroid Dread Proves That We Need More Metroid on Switch

Is here at last after roughly 16 years of on-and-off development, and not only is it totally awesome, but initial UK sales data reveals the game had the highest-grossing launch there of any title in the Metroid franchise. But the good financial news apparently does not stop there. As Metroid fan site Shinesparkers notes, the success of Metroid Dread seems to have triggered a sales boost for games across the franchise on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop. Metroid Fusion, Metroid: Zero Mission, and Metroid Prime Trilogy are all in the top 10 sales rankings across the US and UK, with Super Metroid also reaching the top 10 in the UK. Metroid: Samus Returns meanwhile sits in third place on the Nintendo 3DS eShop for either region.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO