“Provider organizations may look at their budgets and think the traditional model of fax machines and landlines is serving their entity in optimizing revenue streams. They may even look at their providers’ full schedules and believe there isn’t a patient population that still needs care. But this would be a miscalculation. Without appropriate methods to close the gap on referrals and communicate appointment information to patients, no-show and cancellation rates risk burdening providers and costing practices and health systems millions. With the right technology and procedures at the care coordinator level, patients in need of care can be seen quickly. Patients that otherwise would slip through the cracks in a health system’s infrastructure are connected with the care they desperately need. Finally, with this increased connectivity and patient care, provider organizations can continue to expand their networks and connect with more providers and services to make sure they stay competitive and relevant across the health care ecosystem.”

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO