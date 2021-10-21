Downtown hookah bar approved

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock announced the city’s intention to make the city’s outdoor dining program more permanent. The program, created in May of 2020, was set to expire in October of 2022. It has been a lifeline for many restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Restaurant Association joined the mayor, city agencies and restauranteurs to make the announcement on Tuesday. Restaurant owners have been able to receive funding to help offer outdoor options for customers in an effort to maintain social distance. More than 370 restaurants used the program and took advantage of turning adjacent parking lots, streets and sidewalks into areas where customers could dine. “A permanent program will allow businesses the ability to continue to apply for permits to use private and public space for outdoor dining operations after the temporary program ends in October 2022,” the city stated on its website. Restaurant owners need to apply to be part of the program.

