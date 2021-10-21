CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown hookah bar approved

By Jimmy LaRoue
Suffolk News-Herald
 5 days ago

A new hookah bar and nightclub will be coming downtown, but it won’t be able to stay open as late as it wanted. In a pair of votes, City Council first voted 6-2 against a substitute motion that would have denied a conditional use permit for the Lo-kee Hookah Lounge and...

