What Is a Credit Application?

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. 2 days ago, I wrote Capital One Spark Miles Business Credit Card Application Process & Welcome Documents. 2 weeks ago, I also applied for the US Bank Business Triple Cash Credit Card. My application was not instantly approved, so I called the US Bank business credit card application status / reconsideration department and asked if I could move some credit from my existing US Bank business credit cards in order to be approved for my new credit card. The rep said that US Bank did not reallocate credit limits and when I called on October 7, the rep said the credit department was still working on applications from October 1, so 6 days behind. 6 days later, on October 13, my application was approved.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO