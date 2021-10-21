Local musician Amythyst Kiah asking for video submissions to use in her new music video
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. ( WJHL ) – A local musician and East Tennessee State University alumnus, Amythyst Kiah, is asking fans to submit videos of themselves interacting with her new song ‘Black Myself.’
Kiah is making a new music video for "Black Myself" and she wants to give her fans a chance to be a part of it.
“If the song moves in some way, I would love to see, I would love to see you express that. I think this is a fun way for us to kind of interact and share what the song means to us, means to you. So, I would really love to see what you all come up with. I’m excited so keep ’em coming,” said Kiah.
All you need to do is submit a video of you interacting in some way with the song. There are no firm guidelines…you can sing along to the song, dance, paint, or anything else.
Kiah says that no idea is a bad idea, feel free to include your family, friends or even pets.
The deadline to submit a video is Friday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
You can submit a video by clicking here .
