LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The city of Long Beach has announced that they will relax the current set of rules they have in place as far as container stacking goes. In an effort to ease the current backlog of ships waiting to unload cargo, they will waive enforcement of their current restrictions for at least 90 days. Their current code limits containers stacking to no more than two containers, no more than eight-feet tall. This is normally mandated to reduce the visual impact of the port on surrounding areas.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO