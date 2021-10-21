CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of the biggest October snowstorms on record in Denver

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has yet to see measurable snow this fall with only a trace of precipitation falling on Oct. 15. An average October in Denver sees 4.1 inches of snowfall.

Denver saw the first snowfall of the season in September or October seven out of the last 10 years. With no snowfall in the forecast for the next seven days in Denver, the first snow could potentially be later this year.

Warmer temperatures, dry weather return for rest of week

The average date of our first snow in Denver is Oct. 18.

Although snowstorms are typically small in October, there have been a few impressive storms measured in the city this early on.

In 1969, 16 inches of snow fell in Denver with 21.9 inches in 1997. The biggest snowstorm on record in Denver in October was Oct. 20-23, 1906 where the city saw 22.7 inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eMSo_0cXh95dH00

Big snowstorms early in the fall can have a big impact on fall colors. Drought, gusty winds, a hard freeze, and big snowfall accumulations can all contribute to leaves falling off trees earlier than normal.

Lucky for Denver, with calm and quiet conditions ahead in the next week, fall colors are expected to stick around a little longer.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

