One of the most dangerous plays for a quarterback is throwing from the back of the end zone due to the risk of a safety. One former quarterback is the poster child for that. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky infamously scrambled out of the back of the end zone in a 2008 game for the Detroit Lions. Orlovsky is a good sport about it, but it’s one of the strangest and most bizarre moments in recent NFL history.

