NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – People in Nevada county are bracing for potential flooding in areas hit hard by wildfires. From fire season to rain, the county continues to be in mother nature’s crosshairs. “The erosion is probably going to be pretty bad,” speculated homeowner, Kevin Fatemi “The main thing is the erosion it eats away at the foundation of homes and the hillside and sometimes it falls down on the road,” he said. Heavy rain expected this weekend is prompting people to prepare especially in the area where the River Fire destroyed 2,600 acres and dozens of homes and buildings. “I want to...

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO