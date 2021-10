CHICAGO (CBS) — The search is not over for missing Bolingbrook mother Stacy Peterson, nearly 14 years after her disappearance. In the years since, her husband Drew Peterson went to prison, her children grew up without their mother, and the Peterson family is fractured. His sister-in-law believes Drew is the reason Stacy is missing, and she sat down with CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra to share how she’s channeling that grief. The family dynamics here are delicate. But for this part of the Peterson family, the hope that Stacy will be found is strong as ever – as is their dedication to...

BOLINGBROOK, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO