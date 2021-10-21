CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Do the Time Warp! Who Was Eliminated from The Masked Singer Tonight?

By Mike Bloom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a real blast from the past on The Masked Singer. Group A took to the stage once more, with a scary Wildcard just in time for Halloween. Check more information about tonight’s episode below. Who got...

Popculture

Who Is Jester on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Season 6, Episode 6 - "Time Warp" The Jester entered the scene, and it may be the creepiest costume you've seen on The Masked Singer yet. The Jester, who had a discernible British accent, said that he's been called an "icon" and that he's "changed the course of history." As he inspected his house of horrors, which came complete with a white balloon and a chicken coop, he said that he was once voted to be on the list of 100 Most Influential People of All Time. On the other hand, he has been called a "scoundrel." In true Jester fashion, he has offended heads of state and been banned from famous venues. He wanted to come on The Masked Singer to showcase that he's a nice guy and to make people laugh. His clue package also included a satellite and what appeared to be a Lady Justice-esque statue with multiple heads. Jester's time machine was a torn jacket from 1975.
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
EW.com

The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. The time has come for Cupcake to be unwrapped. Tonight's episode of The Masked Singer took us back to Group B, and featured some performances that were so stunning it almost felt like a finale. Banana Split wowed with her rendition of "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, and it's looking more and more like the "banana" half of the split is just there to be her musical accompaniment. Queen of Hearts, who says she's never sung entirely in French before, performed a gorgeous take on "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, and Cupcake and Mallard did lively takes on Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Flo Rida's "My House," respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Miguel
Person
Leslie Jordan
Person
Rob Schneider
Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Baby Is Revealed

Oh Baby, there was another big reveal on The Masked Singer. On Wednesday night (Oct. 6), Group A returned to the stage of Fox’s hit TV show to show off their best efforts. By night’s end, one of those five -- Baby, Bull, Hamster, Skunk and the "wildcard" Pepper -- was unmasked to the nation.
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
CinemaBlend

Who Are The Masked Singer's Banana Split Duo? Here's Our Best Guess

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 episode “Date Night.” Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer’s “Date Night” gave fans more clues than ever on the identities of contestants. Despite that, it’s been a challenge to guess all the contestants of Season 6, especially Cupcake, who was unmasked this week and revealed to be legendary singer Ruth Pointer. While I wasn’t quick enough to the draw to figure out her identity, I do think I have a solid guess on who the latest duo to grace the Fox series, Banana Split, may be.
The Manhattan Mercury

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

[Warning: The below contains to MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 6 “Time Warp.”]. One of Group A didn’t survive the “Time Warp” or the introduction of another wildcard (the Jester, the creepiest costume yet) in the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer. After singing Luis...
Parade

The Tensest Vote Yet! Who Went Home on Survivor 41 Tonight?

As the days move forward on Survivor 41, it’s clear that numbers make all the difference. Some tribes are contemplating throwing challenges, figuring they have numbers to spare. Others are fighting tooth-and-nail to just survive another day. And it all comes to a head in an intense day of heated words and stressed emotions.
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Preview: The Skunk Reveals A New Clue With The Time Machine — Watch

The celebrity panelists are still trying to guess the Skunk’s identity. She reveals a brand-new clue with a pager in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Masked Singer.’. Who is the Skunk? That is the big question. The Skunk is still in the running to get that Golden Mask trophy as the judges try to decipher her identity. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 20 episode of The Masked Singer, a new clue that could be a hint she’s a Dreamgirl!
PennLive.com

Who was eliminated last night (10/20/21) on ‘The Masked Singer’?

STREAM FOX: fuboTV (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial) Each week contestants perform while in elaborate costumes. The panelists and audience vote and the least popular contestant is eliminated and unmasked. Unmasked last night was Hamster - “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rob Schneider. The other contestants unmasked...
A Hair-Raising Elimination! Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Tonight?

Last week’s surprise elimination left the remaining ten couples on Dancing with the Stars season 30 scared, knowing nobody is truly safe. So to escape the carnage, they took to the dance floor and performed an homage to the greatest horror franchises of all time. But by the end of the night, one more couple got a trick instead of a treat, going home empty-handed.
fox7austin.com

‘The Masked Singer’ reveal : Hear Cupcake’s hits in these great films

CHICAGO - The cupcake got frosted out of the competition in this week’s "The Masked Singer," but if you loved that rich-as-buttercream voice, you’re in luck — you can catch it in many movies and television shows. Stop reading here if you don’t want to know who’s behind the cupcake...
libertywingspan.com

Random Thoughts: it’s time to let it be

I love The Beatles just as much (probably much, much more) as the next guy, but in my honest opinion, the Let It Be (Super Deluxe) edition is anything but. The new mixes do sound amazing, and it’s free to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, but the alternate takes found on the album leave much to be desired.
featureweekly.com

‘The Masked Singer’: Discloses identity of the Hamster, Here’s the star behind the mask

“The Masked Singer” cut one more competitor from its Season 6 lineup on Wednesday’s episode, uncovering the identity of the Hamster contestant before the hour’s over. However, before watchers took in Hamster’s secret identity, he and the other leftover Group A contestants — Skunk, Pepper and Bull — alongside beginner Wildcard Jester, all performed for have Nick Cannon and “Masked Singer” judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Leslie Jordan.
Parade

Parade

